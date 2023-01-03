Search for Schenectady teen missing since November continues

SCHENECTADY, ​​NY (NEWS10) — Schenectady police said the investigation and search for Samantha Humphrey is still ongoing. The 14-year-old has been missing since November 2022.

In December, Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford told reporters that security camera footage the night Humphrey went missing captured her walking near an area along the Mohawk River. However, he said his detectives found no footage of her leaving the general location.

Police dogs and dive teams also assisted in the search. Police released a statement about the case on Tuesday, January 3:

Our investigation into Samantha Humphrey’s disappearance has continued in intensity and scope as we use all available resources for our endeavours. We recently received several inquiries regarding yesterday’s coordinated search along the Mohawk River. The New York State Police Aviation Unit is working with agencies in the Capital Region along with the Schenectady Police Department, and we continue to request their assistance and expertise as weather conditions permit. This case remains extremely active and we will remain steadfast in our collective efforts to find Samantha and in our efforts to find answers to her disappearance.

Police say that the night she went missing, Humphrey texted a friend, telling them she planned to meet her 14-year-old ex-boyfriend in the area near the Front Street swimming pool, which is next to a railroad bridge. The place is considered a popular place for teens to hang out. That was around midnight on November 25.

When she didn’t come home, her father went looking for her. Police confirm that it was her father who saw the black and pink jacket along the riverbank. Clifford said it was sent to the New York State Police crime lab.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Schenectady Police Hotline at 518-788-6566.