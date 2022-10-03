Search for Moors murder victim Keith Bennett continues for fourth day

The search for Moorish murder victim Keith Bennett continues into its fourth day, with forensic teams sifting through the grounds of Saddleworth Moor as police confirm no human remains have yet been found.

Police investigating the death of the 12-year-old Moors Murders victim yesterday deployed a drone as they continue their investigation into the reported discovery of a human skull.

Keith was one of five victims of Ian Brady and Myra Hindley, three of whom were later found buried on Saddleworth Moor.

But the schoolboy’s body was never found after his disappearance in 1964 and 48 years later his mother, Winnie Johnson, died aged 78 without fulfilling her wish to give him a proper Christian burial.

Fresh hopes were raised on Friday when the Daily Mail revealed that crime writer Russell Edwards believes he has found the teenager’s makeshift grave after ‘extensive soil analysis’ indicated the presence of human remains.

Mr Edwards is said to have begun his own excavation – close to where the other victims of the Moors Murders were found – and discovered what experts believe is a child’s upper jaw.

Yesterday, senior investigating officer Cheryl Hughes said: ‘Following information received which indicated that potential human remains had been found on the moors, specialists from GMP have once again resumed the excavation of a site identified for the force.

“We have not found any identifiable human remains, but work to excavate the site continues and will do so for the foreseeable future.”

Keith Bennett was abducted by Ian Brady and Myra Hindley in 1964. He is their only victim who has never been found

Between July 1963 and October 1965, Myra Hindley, left, and Ian Brady, right, murdered five children. Hindley died in 2002 and Brady in 2017 without revealing the location of Bennett’s body

Keith’s 66-year-old brother Alan said there were ‘hundreds of thoughts racing through my mind’.

He added: ‘I’m not saying there’s nothing there, what I’m saying is that I and many others are confused, to say the least.’

Mr. Bennett said he believed Keith’s remains would not be found at the site being excavated – but “nobody can rule out otherwise”.

Keith was last seen by his mother in the early evening of 16 June 1964 after he left home in Eston Street, Longsight, Manchester, heading to his grandmother’s house nearby.

Brady and Hindley’s other victims were Pauline Reade, 16, who disappeared on her way to a disco on 12 July 1963; John Kilbride, 12, who was snapped up in November that year; Lesley Ann Downey, 10, who was lured away from a funfair on Boxing Day 1964; and Edward Evans, 17, who was axed to death in October 1965.

The killers were caught after the Evans murder, and Lesley and John’s bodies were recovered from the Moors.

Both Brady and Hindley were taken back to Saddleworth Moor to help the police find the remains of the outstanding victims, but only Pauline’s body was found.

Brady claimed he could not remember where he had buried Keith.

In 2009, police said a covert search operation on the moors, which used a host of scientific experts, had also turned up no trace of the boy.

Hindley died in prison in 2002 aged 60.

Brady died in a high-security hospital in 2017 at the age of 79.

After Brady’s death, Greater Manchester Police Constable Martin Bottomley said: ‘It is particularly sad for the family of Keith Bennett that his killers did not reveal to the police where Keith’s grave was.

‘Hardly a week goes by when we don’t receive some information which purports to lead us to Keith, but in the end only two people knew where Keith is.

‘Greater Manchester Police will never close this case. Brady’s death doesn’t change that. We will act on credible and actionable information that will help lead us to him.’