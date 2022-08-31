Search for missing woman, 22, becomes criminal investigation after she vanished from gas station

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The search for a missing California woman seen at a gas station three weeks ago has turned into a criminal investigation.

Jolissa Fuentes was last seen on Aug. 7 at the AM/PM gas station in Selma, California, about 15 miles southeast of Fresno.

She had just left for her family’s house around 3am on August 6 to pick up some of her belongings. An hour later, around 4 a.m., a security camera caught Fuentes getting out of her car — a silver 2011 Hyundai Accent — as she walked into the gas station and made a purchase before heading back to her vehicle.

Police said Fuentes then got into her silver 2011 Hyundai Accent and drove west before disappearing.

Jolissa Fuentes was last seen on Aug. 7 at the AM/PM gas station in Selma, California, about 15 miles southeast of Fresno

A selection of security footage shows the last known sighting of Fuentes in a store on August 7

She is pictured on the same night exiting a car and looking in front of it before disappearing

Fuentes was seen on a gas station surveillance video as she got out of her car – a silver 2011 Hyundai Accen – entering the gas station and making a purchase before heading back to her vehicle.

A photo of Fuentes standing in front of her silver Hyundai before she mysteriously disappeared on August 7

Relatives said that based on the surveillance footage, when Fuentes left the gas station parking lot, she turned in the wrong direction to get to her house.

At about 5:24 a.m., 90 minutes after she was first seen, she called her sister twice, but the calls went unanswered.

Nothing more has been heard of her since then.

The desperate family turned to the amateur diving team, Adventures with Purpose, to help comb nearby lakes in their search for her.

The dive team has solved 23 missing persons cases and most recently discovered the body and silver SUV driven by missing teenager Kiely Rodni (16).

In their search for Fuentes, the divers searched Avocado and Pine Flat Lake after police said her phone last pinged in that area. However, the dive teams could find no trace of her.

Missing Person Flyer of Jolissa Fuentes, 22, from California

The desperate family turned to the amateur diving team, Adventures with Purpose, to help comb nearby lakes in their search for her. The dive team has solved 23 missing persons cases and recently discovered the body and silver SUV driven by missing teenager Kiely Rodni (16)

Fuentes’ aunt, Joann Branda, said it was encouraging news that her niece was not found in the area the divers were looking for, KSEE/KGPE News reported.

“It helped rid us of those thoughts, so now we can move on with that,” Branda said in part.

Fuentes, mother Norma Nunez added: ‘This gives us 100% certainty. That’s all we have is faith. What else can we do. We know she’s out there and we know she’s alive.”

The family has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to Fuentes’ whereabouts.