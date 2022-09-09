Sean Wilson insists he’ll never return to Coronation Street after becoming a cheesemaker

<!–

Sean Wilson insists he will never return to Coronation Street as a cast member after falling in love with his new career as a cheesemaker.

The 57-year-old actor appeared on the ITV soap from 1985 to 2005, but left after a storyline in which his character Martin Platt seduced an underage girl.

He briefly reprized his role in 2018 for a handful of episodes as part of the David Platt male rape storyline, but he now says he has no intention of ever returning.

New path in life:

Sean says soap bosses insisted his character come up with the plot that would label Martin a “pedophile” in 2005, even if it made him feel “deeply uncomfortable.”

He told The sun“I didn’t want to do it and suggested they get another actor, but the producer insisted.

“It wasn’t for me, so I said to them, ‘No, I’m not going to do that storyline and I suggest you think about it.”

(pictured on Coronation Street in 2005)

“A few weeks later they came back and said, ‘No, we have a feeling this storyline will continue.'”

As a result, Sean told the bosses that he was leaving the series and left in 2005.

Sean said it was then announced that he had been fired, which he said was not the case.

The movie star said his grandparents wanted his interest in art to grow as a child and he was encouraged to take up acting by a school teacher.

Moving on: Sean has now switched to one of his other loves in life for work – cooking – and working in food

And while he insists “every day was great fun” on the Corrie set, he said he’s not seeing any returns on the cards after his character moved to New Zealand after his return in 2018.

During his first stint on the soap, he appeared when the shows were in their heyday, with 26.7 million people tuning in for every episode.

But now he has now switched for work to one of his other loves in life – cooking.

He embarked on a career in a ‘Michelin environment’, working 12 to 15 hours a day, before becoming ‘interested in the science of food’ after meeting a Lancashire cheese maker which prompted him to make his career switch .

And Sean is thrilled to be stopped today by his former Coronation Street fans when they ask him about cheese and say, “They’re curious about the world of cheese.”