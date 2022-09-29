Sean Turnell is jailed for THREE years alongside the Myanmar’s former leader Aung San Suu Kyi

A court in Myanmar has sentenced Australian economist Sean Turnell and the country’s former leader Aung San Suu Kyi to three years in prison for violating Myanmar’s official secrets law, a legal official said.

The pair were prosecuted and convicted under the Secrecy Act, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to release information about the case.

Three members of Suu Kyi’s former government were also found guilty and each received three-year prison sentences.

Sean Turnell (pictured with iconic political leader Aung San Suu Kyi) was arrested five days after the military took over security forces in Yangon, Myanmar last February

Turnell, an associate professor of economics at Sydney’s Macquarie University, had acted as an adviser to Suu Kyi, who was detained in the capital Naypyitaw when her elected government was ousted by the army on February 1, 2021.

He has been in custody for almost 20 months. He was arrested five days after the military took over security forces at a hotel in Yangon, the country’s largest city, while waiting for a car to take him to the city’s international airport.

He had arrived back in Myanmar from Australia to take up a new position as a special adviser to Suu Kyi less than a month before he was detained. As director of the Myanmar Development Institute, he had already lived in Naypyitaw for several years.

The day after the military took over, he posted a message on Twitter saying he was: ‘Reassured for now but heartbroken at what all this means for the people of Myanmar. The bravest, kindest people I know. They deserve so much better.’

Turnell had served as an adviser to Aung San Suu Kyi (pictured), who was detained in the capital Naypyitaw when her elected government was ousted by the army on 1 February 2021

He was charged along with Suu Kyi and the three former cabinet ministers based on documents seized from him. The exact details of their offending have not been made public, although state television said last year that Turnell had access to ‘secret state financial information’ and had tried to flee the country.

Turnell and Suu Kyi denied the charges when they testified in their defense at the trial in August.

Turnell was also charged with violating immigration laws, but it was not immediately clear what sentence he received for that.

Myanmar’s colonial-era Official Secrets Act criminalises the possession, collection, recording, publication or sharing of government information that is ‘directly or indirectly useful to an enemy’. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison.

All sessions of the trial, held in a purpose-built courtroom in Naypyitaw’s main prison, were closed to the media and the public. The defense attorneys were barred by a gag order from revealing details of the case.

The exact details of the pair’s offenses have not been made public (pictured, Sean Turnell when he was working as an economist at Sydney Macquarie University in 2005)

The same restrictions have been in place for all of Suu Kyi’s trials.

The case, which was concluded on Thursday, is one of several facing Suu Kyi and is widely seen as an attempt to discredit her in order to prevent her return to politics.

She had already been sentenced to 20 years in prison after being convicted of illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies, violating coronavirus restrictions, sedition, electoral fraud and five corruption charges. The cases are widely seen as being orchestrated to prevent the 77-year-old Suu Kyi from returning to active politics.

Suu Kyi is still being tried on seven charges under the country’s anti-corruption law, each charge punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a fine.