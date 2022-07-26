Sean Sutton’s heartbroken widow pays tribute to Busselton police, visits crash site

A grieving widow has shared a heartbreaking photo with her two young children as they visit the exact spot where the beloved husband and father spent his final moments.

The 31-year-old father of two, Sean Sutton, was killed when he lost control of the car and crashed into a tree at a Chapman Hill intersection near Busselton in southwestern Western Australia last Wednesday evening.

Family and friends gathered around his shattered wife of 14 months Monica and their two children Damon, 6, and Sophie, 4, as they struggled to cope with their unimaginable loss.

Ms Sutton spoke to Daily Mail Australia on Wednesday to pay tribute to Sean, describing him as the ‘dear husband and father’ with his ‘cheeky smile and lovely kind nature’.

She shared a poignant photo from an emotional visit to the exact spot where her husband died, putting a protective arm around their two children and looking down at a bouquet of flowers placed on the tree, some of which was bark. was lost.

Monica also wanted to pay special tribute to the compassionate Busselton police officer, who arrived first on the scene and said he’s done everything he can to support her and the family ever since.

Her husband’s death shocked the close-knit Cowaramup community, where the couple lived and worked.

Sean’s wife Monica Sutton shared with Daily Mail Australia a poignant photo of her emotional visit to the crash site with their children

Sean Sutton was remembered as the best father of daughter Sophie, 4, and son Damon, 6

“Our hearts ached for the most beautiful person who was taken from this world far too soon,” Monica said.

“The best father to Damon and Sophie, the best husband to Monica and the best son and brother to Natalie and Steven and Peter.

Sean was known throughout the Southwest, mostly for his cheeky smile and beautiful caring nature.

“Sean was a real farm boy who would do anything for anyone and cared deeply about his community in Cowaramup and beyond.”

Ms Sutton also thanked the Busselton police officers who were investigating the crash for their condolences and gave a special shout-out to a dedicated officer.

The first responder at the scene, Nathan Smith, went out of his way to deliver flowers and a condolence card to the family on behalf of the station.

“We are sorry for your loss and hope you and your children are surrounded by love at this time,” the handwritten note read.

It is clear that the officer also personally contributed to the online fundraiser for Mr Sutton’s family.

“This officer came to the scene and got the deceased out of the vehicle and had to tell the wife, children and family a few hours later,” said a relative.

“He then delivered flowers and put all the love and care into making sure the family is okay.

“The guys in blue are true heroes and Nathan will always be a special part of an incredibly arduous journey. Another big thank you to the major crash investigators and all the officers who were present that night.”

Busselton cop Nathan Smith (pictured right with Sophie and Damon) has been praised by Sean’s heartbroken family for going out of their way

Mr Sutton worked for 14 years as a heavy duty diesel fitter at Cowaramup Holbens Service Center.

“They miss him very much, because he was the longest serving mechanic of 14 years. Our hearts go out to Peter and Tom Holben who had Sean from a student,’ Monica said.

“We are at a loss for words at how incredibly loved and supported they have felt. From family, friends, people they know, people they don’t know, communities, towns and cities.

“Please know that the kindness, support and love will be cherished and always appreciated and they thank everyone so much.

Father of two Sean Sutton (pictured with his wife) was killed in a horror crash in southwest WA last Wednesday night

Sean’s wife Monica shared heartwarming handwritten note from Busselton cop Nathan Smith

A statement issued on behalf of the family thanked everyone for their overwhelming support, phone calls and messages.

“We are helping the family through this extremely traumatic time,” the statement said.

The community started a GoFundMe to support the family.

“This has tragically left a local family heartbroken and heartbroken,” and online fundraiser stated.

Sean and Monica are well known in the Cowaramup community and in the Southwest.

“It’s the most beautiful caring family who would do anything for anyone.”

Over $41,000 has been raised in three days as the shattered family struggles to cope with the devastating loss.

Sean (right) leaves behind wife Monica (pictured left) and two children aged six and four

“With this most devastating circumstance, the bills and living expenses won’t stop coming in and without the main source of income coming in and they’re already struggling financially and everyone is asking what they can do to help,” the GoFundMe read. .

“A donation to Monica, her children and the grieving family to pay for Sean’s funeral expenses and the living expenses of two children without their loving father.”

Police have launched a major investigation into the accident, which took place around 10 p.m. last Wednesday evening at the intersection of Queen Elizabeth Avenue and Don Road.

Anyone who saw the crash or has a dashcam of a Toyota Landcruiser driving in the Chapman Hill area before the crash is urged to call Crime Stoppers.