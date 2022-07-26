Sean Sutton GoFundMe after Busselton dad-of-two dies in car crash as police offer flowers to family

A grieving widow shared the heartwarming gesture she received from local police after her husband was killed in a horror crash.

Father of two Sean Sutton, 31, died tragically after losing control of the car and crashing into a tree at an intersection near Busselton in southwestern Western Australia last Wednesday.

His death came just four months after he and his wife Monica celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Family and friends gathered around Monica and their two children, ages six and four, as they struggle to cope with their unimaginable loss.

Ms Sutton broke her silence on Monday to share the heartwarming condolences of Busselton police officers investigating the crash.

Father-of-two Sean Sutton (pictured with wife) was killed in a horror crash in southwest WA last Wednesday night

Sean’s wife Monica shared the heartwarming handwritten note from the Busselton Police Department

She shared photos of a cop spending time with her grieving children, along with a heartwarming condolence card and a bunch of police flowers.

“We are sorry for your loss and we hope that you and your children are surrounded by love at this time,” the handwritten note read.

Mrs. Sutton also visited the site where Sean died with her children and posted a poignant photo of the three of them looking down at a bouquet of flowers placed on the tree.

Our hearts are broken, we love you, we miss you. The support and love is just incredible and I am speechless,” she captioned the post.

A statement issued on behalf of the family thanked everyone for their overwhelming support, phone calls and messages.

“We are helping the family through this extremely traumatic time,” the statement said.

Mr Sutton’s death shocked the close-knit Cowaramup community where he and his wife lived and worked.

The city has less than 1,600 inhabitants.

Sean’s kids meet a local police officer after he died in a car accident

Sean has worked as a mechanic at Cowaramup Tractor for the past 12 years while his wife works at a local ice cream factory.

“This has tragically left a local family heartbroken and heartbroken,” and online fundraiser stated.

Sean and Monica are well known in the Cowaramup community and in the Southwest.

“It’s the most beautiful caring family who would do anything for anyone.”

Within three days, more than $41,000 has been raised as the shattered family struggles to cope with the devastating loss.

Sean (right) leaves behind wife Monica (pictured left) and two children aged six and four

“With this most devastating circumstance, the bills and living expenses won’t stop coming in and without the main source of income coming in and they’re already struggling financially and everyone is asking what they can do to help,” the GoFundMe read. .

“A donation to Monica, her children and the grieving family to pay for Sean’s funeral expenses and the living expenses of two children without their loving father.”

Police have launched a major investigation into the accident, which took place around 10 p.m. last Wednesday evening at the intersection of Queen Elizabeth Avenue and Don Road.

Anyone who saw the crash or has a dashcam of a Toyota Landcruiser traveling in the Chapman Hill area prior to the crash is urged to call Crime Stoppers.