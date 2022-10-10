Sean Penn’s mother Eileen Ryan dies at 94: The actresspasses away at home in Malibu

<!–

Eileen Ryan died Sunday at her home in Malibu, a representative for the star announced.

The legendary actress was mother to actor Sean Penn, 62, musician Michael Penn, 64, and the late actor Chris Penn, who died in 2006 at the age of 40.

Ryan was married to actor and director Leo Penn from 1957 until his death in 1998, and the two married months after they met.

The stage-trained actress would have turned 95 in one week on October 16.

Ryan often attended red carpet events with her son and his friends, such as Julia Roberts.

The entertainer’s first television appearance was on the drama series Goodyear Television Playhouse in 1955.

Before that, she appeared on Broadway, making her debut in 1953’s Sing Till Tomorrow at age 25, and later acting in Comes a Day in 1958.

Eileen made steady appearances on TV shows and was often directed by her husband on episodes of shows like Bonanza, Cannon and Little House on the Prairie.

Family: Eileen and her son Sean shared a professional life, collaborating on The Indian Runner, All the King’s Men and I Am Sam among others; pictured in 2004

More Friends: Sean’s Friend Julia Roberts with Ryan at the 3rd Annual Sean Penn & Friends HELP HAITI HOME Gala to Benefit J/P HRO in 2014

She and their son Sean also shared a professional life, collaborating on The Indian Runner, All the King’s Men and I Am Sam, among others.

But before sharing the screen with her son, she took a break from her acting career to be a full-time mom for several years.

However, in 1986, she played the on-screen grandmother of her sons Sean and Chris in At Close Range.

She last appeared in Warren Beatty’s romantic drama Rules Don’t Apply in 2016.

Eileen’s cause of death was not shared by representatives.