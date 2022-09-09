Sean Penn, 62, enters a restaurant moments before his date

<!–

Sean Penn did his best to keep his date with a mysterious woman in Santa Monica, California on Thursday a secret.

The Gaslit star, 62, looked smart in black slacks, a blue denim shirt and black jacket as he walked into a seaside restaurant.

Moments later, his date, wearing a nude tank top and ripped jeans with a Louis Vuitton backpack on her arm, entered the same room.

His unknown companion looked sexy but casual in a fitted beige star white top showing off her muscular arms, worn jeans with rips in the back just below the derriere and thick black boots.

Her light brown hair was styled in loose layers.

Witnesses say the couple took a cigarette break during their dinner at the back of the restaurant.

When dinner was over, they both left separately.

The Flag Day executive took off in an SUV and the mystery woman tried to hide her face with a billed Malibu Chili Cook Off cap and leather jacket as she got into an Uber before being driven away.

Both ignored questions if they were dating.

Sean, who has been married three times, is notoriously private about his personal life.

He walked down the aisle with Madonna, 64, in 1985. They divorced four years later.

The At Close Range star married actor Robin Wright, 56, in 1996 and they stayed together until 2010. The couple share two children, Dylan Frances, 31, and Hopper, 29.

He and Oscar winner Charlize Theron, 47, dated for a few years between 2013 and 2015.

His most recent ex: The Gunman screenwriter began dating Australian actress Leila George, 30, in 2016 and they tied the knot four years later. Their divorce was finalized earlier this year. They were last seen eating out in LA in June as they tried to reconcile. Seen in March 2020

After their split, The Gunman screenwriter began dating Australian actress Leila George, 30, in 2016 and tied the knot four years later. Their divorce was finalized earlier this year.

They were last seen eating out in LA in June as they tried to reconcile.

Sean recently completed work on the drama Black Flies, starring Katherine Waterston and Ty Sheridan. He is currently signed to star in Daddio, opposite Dakota Johnson.