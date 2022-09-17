Sean Payton slams Aaron Rodgers and says it ‘drives him crazy’ to see QB criticize young Packers

Former Saints coach Sean Payton has berated Aaron Rodgers after his response to a 23-7 Week 1 loss to the Vikings as the Packers quarterback tries to adjust to life with a younger receiver group.

Rodgers lost his favorite target Davante Adams – as well as Marquez Valdes-Scantling – in the off-season, while rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs are now counted on their contribution.

And when Allen Lazard, Green Bay’s No. 1 receiver, was injured versus Minnesota, Watson had a chance to start.

After beating his defender to open wide, the young receiver dropped a possible 75-yard touchdown early in the first quarter, with Rodgers calling the post-game play a missed opportunity.

Payton, who coached the Saints to win Super Bowl XLIV, disagreed with that approach.

“It’s driving me crazy,” Payton said at the “NFL Rhodes Show‘ with Lindsey Rhodes.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers had a frustrating week 1 appearance against the Vikings

“Here’s the thing, I didn’t think he played well. I thought Aaron didn’t play well.

“After the game we go to the locker room interview and the very first question asked of Aaron was about rebounding and he referred to the first game of the game, a rookie’s dropped pass. And I thought, ‘Come on.’

“I like Aaron Rodgers, but I didn’t like what I saw.”

The Packers attack looked odd in the opening week loss as AJ Dillon run back led the team on receiving and the team never led once.

And Rodgers was a bit icy about his teammates after the disappointing result.

Sean Payton was unimpressed with Rodgers’ attitude after the match

“There will be growing pains,” Rodgers said.

“This is real football, it counts. It’s different, there are nerves. … We have to make those plays.’

“I don’t like playing the what-if game, but games usually come down to playing a few times here and there.”

The four-time MVP will get a chance to come back against the Bears this Sunday as Lazard could return as well as tackle David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins.