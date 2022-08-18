Sean Paul reveals he is a keen gardener and has even makes his own pepper sauce

<!–

He is perhaps best known for his high profile rap career.

But Sean Paul revealed on Wednesday that, like many others, he has also taken up a new hobby in lockdown and is now a very avid gardener.

The hitmaker, 49, admitted he has quite a green thumb and has even launched his own Scotch bonnet pepper sauce, named after his latest album, Scorcha.

Speak with The sun about his new venture he said: ‘I garden. I have a small patch of garden ready and I have planted aubergines, tomatoes, lettuce, bok choy, and also bell peppers and scotch bonnet peppers.

‘The scotch hats are still on, and I picked about sixty yesterday. When I’m on tour, I have people looking after me.

“I have so many that I’m starting my own pepper sauce called Scorcha. It will be available by the end of the year.”

Last month, Sean was joined by Gwen Stefani in his latest music video for Light My Fire, his most recent single from his eighth studio, Scorcha.

Gwen wore a patterned dress with a mesh number underneath at a smoke-filled house party and barbecue in the Grammy winner’s video, which also featured Jamaican dancehall singer Shenseea.

She showed off her phenomenal figure in a long-sleeved fishnet top and stockings under a colorful corset high-low dress.

‘Light My Fire is an epic dream come true. I have always been a fan of Gwen Stefani and Shenseea – I am so proud of everything she has achieved in such a short time,” Sean said in a statement.

“Light My Fire is a rock song from a big bad lover and we had to represent it with a big bad video. We went retro on the clothes in the video and basically got ready to party and some lovers rocking.

“It’s an atmosphere we hope everyone gets when they listen to the track – feel good and party lovers rock in style.”