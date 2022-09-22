Sean O’Malley doubts Khamzat Chimaev future at welterweight after botched cut

Sean O’Malley doubts the UFC will sanction another fight for Khamzat Chimaev at welterweight again after his botched weight cut threw UFC 279 into disarray.

Chimaev ended up tipping the scales more than seven pounds over the limit, which led to his fight with Nate Diaz being changed at the 11th hour.

Instead, he dismantled Kevin Holland in a catchweight fight, and despite his incredible undefeated run in the UFC, there are serious doubts that he can compete at welterweight anymore.

Khamzat Chimaev missed the weigh-in at UFC 279 and ended up beating Kevin Holland on a card that was shuffled after his weigh-in mishap

Sean O’Malley doubts Chimaev has the ability to cut down to welterweight

O’Malley, the rising bantamweight star, is among those who doubt Chimaev’s ability to get down to the limit.

“I’ve never in my five or six years in the UFC had a doctor come and check on me during weight loss,” O’Malley said on his YouTube channel.

‘I’m sure if they come and look at the last pound of me when I’m in the bath they’d probably say to anyone, ‘Huh’. Just as a doctor comes in, they are not used to seeing people like this.

He continued: ‘I want to see him at 185 because even when he fought Gilbert Burns he did it with the towel and lost five pounds.

‘When was the last time Khamzat actually made 170? Not the last two games, so it’s probably been over a year.

Chimaev is lifted on the shoulders of one of his trainers as he celebrates his easy victory

‘I want to see his next fight, I’m so curious who it will be. It can’t be Colby [Covington]. He won’t make 170, dude. I just don’t see him – I don’t even know if the UFC will book him at 170.

‘But it doesn’t look like he’s going to go up to 185. Which is kind of surprising because he’s big and he’s super skilled. And he must be confident.

‘I don’t know if he wants those games up there. These are big boys.’

Chimaev’s coach recently explained that his man came into the camp too heavy and apologized for the lack of professionalism.

However, he insisted the Chechen-born phenom will still compete at welterweight, despite recent evidence that the cut is becoming too much.

It will be fascinating to see if the UFC risks booking Chimaev in another high-profile fight in the division or calls for him to move up.