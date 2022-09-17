Sean Dyche reveals the secrets of the ‘fine wheel’ for ‘minor’ indiscretions while Burnley manager

Sean Dyche has revealed some crazy stories behind his use of a ‘fine wheel’ while Burnley was manager.

The 51-year-old was in charge of Turf Moor before the club kicked him out in a Premier League relegation battle earlier this year.

During his nearly ten years as Burnley manager, Dyche used a ‘fine wheel’ to punish players for minor indiscretions, such as leaving equipment on the floor, being late or not putting away their dirty crockery.

It was initially a rugby idea that Dyche and his team at Burnley, including sports scientist Mark Howard, used for football.

Sean Dyche has revealed some stories behind the ‘fine wheel’ he used while at Burnley

Sean Dyche told SPORTBible: “The big things would come to me, but the small things, so we brought in a fine wheel. Some would be money, some would be the repayment of money and other things.

“One of them would make another round to get someone’s car appraised – if it comes out with your number, he has to pay to get your car appraised.

“One that was a good one – they should be dinner for you and a mate or your mate, whatever. Of course someone beats it, huh, they hit the big – bottle of shampoo and all. Before you know it, they’re screwed because the bill comes in as four hundred pounds.

“They have to pay it. That’s just an example. There was a river at the training ground, they should sit in the river for a minute.

‘Lap dance – lap dance was hilarious. If you have a lap dance, you have to run again and get the number of someone you would do the lap dance for.

‘[It was] genius. Horrible but brilliant.’

Dyche spent nearly a decade at Turf Moor, taking Burnley to seventh in the Premier League

The unique system of insane penalties led Burnley to the top spot in the Premier League in seventh, and helped forge a professional attitude at Turf Moor under Dyche.

While some of the stars weren’t on board with the wheel idea, it helped improve connectivity between the squad as they encouraged their teammates to make their forfeits or pay for their little mistakes.

“They are negotiable to the point that you have to do it,” Dyche said when asked if everyone was adhering to the penalties.

“The whole group sits there and says, ‘No, you have to do it.’

“And it starts with a process. We say, ‘Right guys, this is an idea, what are your thoughts?’ At first you get resistances and stuff, but once they get into it they buzz.

Dyche revealed that some players ‘really died’ after being forced to sing to teammates

“Some of them were pretty much dying – as if they were singing to the group. You’d be surprised to see a grown man singing crushed to his friends.’

“Some would be fined. Some would be fifty pounds – never crazy stuff – and some would be like winning two free spins you spin for someone else to spin. You put some nice things in it so that you can really win from it.

‘One would be £350 if you left a cup on the table. We were big on it. Why can’t you just lift your plate and put it on a cart? You are human, right? It’s just simple things in life.’

It became an integral part of Dyche’s plan at Burnley, improving mentality on the training ground and playing crucial games for the Clarets.

Dyche is looking for another management position and is currently the bookmakers’ favorite to take over the vacant post at AFC Bournemouth.