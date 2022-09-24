Sean Dyche reveals he nearly signed Harry Kane for Burnley but the club REFUSED to meet asking price

Sean Dyche has revealed he almost signed a young Harry Kane for Burnley but the club refused to meet Spurs’ asking price.

Things could have been very different for Kane, who starred in England’s 1-0 Nations League defeat to Italy on Friday, had his move to Turf Moor gone through.

The England captain was playing under Tim Sherwood at the time, who Dyche has revealed priced Burnley out of the Spurs striker.

Sean Dyche has revealed he almost bought Harry Kane back when he was Burnley manager

Kane was valued at £7 million by Tottenham at the time – more than Burnley were willing to pay

Talking further FoxcastDyche said: ‘I rang him and at the time, I think it was Tim Sherwood, he immediately said £7m and we were in the market for around £3m.’

An award that Ben Foster, the podcast host, scoffs at, repeating that Kane was not a well-known player at the time.

‘Unproven, exactly, and you’re Burnley. I went to the board and they said ‘we can’t do that,’” Dyche continued.

Kane burst onto the scene at Tottenham in 2013-14 before becoming an established star

“Now you might even have, I don’t know, five-plus additions, but at the time we were looking at, I think George Boyd [who would become] record signing at the time for around £3m so we just couldn’t do it.’

“But Harry Kane, I always thought he was a great player and I still do now.”

Sherwood took charge of Spurs midway through the 2013-14 season, with Kane making just 10 appearances for the north London outfit as he continued to break into the first team.

Dyche said he called Tim Sherwood, Spurs manager at the time, to discuss a transfer

Kane scored his first three league goals for Tottenham that season before having his breakthrough season the following year, scoring 21 goals in the Premier League.

The 29-year-old has scored 189 goals in the division and is currently third on the all-time goalscoring list.

The Tottenham striker, who has remained at Spurs throughout his career so far, is also second on England’s all-time goalscoring list – three behind Wayne Rooney.