Sean Dickson to join Somerset from Durham

Somerset have announced the signing of top-order batsman Sean Dickson from Durham. The 31-year-old joins on a three-year deal.

Dickson, who was born in South Africa but holds a British passport, has scored 824 runs at 54.93 in this season’s County Championship, with four centuries. He signed for Durham, initially on loan from Kent in 2020, but recently informed the club that he wanted to return south for family reasons.

“Sean has been an outstanding member on and off the field since joining the club two years ago,” said Durham’s director of cricket Marcus North. “Unfortunately for Durham, Sean has requested to leave so he can move to the south of England to be with his fiancée, his daughter Remi and family.

“We thank him for his contribution and wish him every success in the future at Somerset.”

Dickson averaged 38.46 for Durham in first-class cricket and 37.36 in List A as part of the team that reached the final of the Royal London Cup 2021. His highest first-class score remains the 318 he made for Kent in 2017 .

Somerset’s director of cricket, Andy Hurry, said: “Securing a player of Sean’s quality is a coup for the club. He is a proven performer with the bat at this level and has strong ambitions to play on the very highest stage.

“We’ve been looking to strengthen our batting at the top of the order and Sean fits that bill perfectly. He’s starting to establish himself as one of the more consistent openers in the English domestic game and will certainly add something to our dressing room.

“Sean is a player that we have been monitoring for some time and once we were aware of his availability it was imperative that we acted quickly.”

Dickson added: “I’m delighted to be coming to Somerset. They’re a great club with a long tradition and I’m looking forward to getting going. I’ve admired the way they go and play the game from a distance and it shows , when you play. against them there’s a real buzz about the place. I can’t wait to get started.