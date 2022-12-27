Sean Bean was once chatted up by a man in a pub while dressed as a transvestite.

Sean Bean has revealed that a man once spoke to him in a pub while dressed as a drag character.

The 63-year-old Time actor recounted how he was trying on an outfit from his 2012 show Accused, where he played an English teacher named Simon and his alter ego, Tracie, who would dress up as a woman at night.

For the role, she rocked a blonde wig, full makeup, a glamorous electric blue sequin-embellished minidress, sparkly tights and a faux fur coat.

He said The star what happened when he walked into a pub in Muswell Hill, north London, dressed as Tracie while out with his daughter Lorna.

The star explained: “She had a big bust and Spanx…and big high heels!”

‘When I walked into the pub they didn’t seem so upset but a guy started chatting to me and said ‘I like your shoes’.

He added: ‘I mean, that’s going too far!’

The four-part series, which examined the British justice system, aired on BBC1 in 2012.

Bean won a Royal Television Society Best Actor Award for his portrayal of Tracie.

The first series of the legal drama, written by Cracker creator Jimmy McGovern, also starred Peter Capaldi, Christopher Eccleston, and Mackenzie Crook.

Bean said before filming, “I’ve wanted to work on a Jimmy McGovern drama for a long time and I think this terrific script really delivers a powerful and emotional drama for the audience.”

Ben Stephenson, BBC drama controller, said at the time: “He’s playing a transsexual, a brilliant story, untold, I think, on mainstream television.”

Other names lined up for the new series included Anna Maxwell Martin, Stephen Graham and comedian John Bishop.

When he signed up for the Accused, it had been 19 years since Bean first made a name for himself playing Colonel Richard Sharpe in the ITV Napoleonic drama Sharpe.

He then starred in the first film of the successful Lord of the Rings trilogy, The Fellowship of the Ring.

It comes after Sean came under fire this summer for saying intimacy coordinators “ruined” Hollywood sex scenes by spoiling the spontaneity and reducing it to “a technical exercise.”

The Game of Thrones star came under fire from British actress Jameela Jamil and New Jersey’s West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler after making the comments in an interview with The times.

Intimacy trainers were introduced largely to protect actresses after the #MeToo campaign and have played a key role in creating steamy sex scenes for hit dramas like Bridgerton and Normal People.

Responding to Bean’s comments, Zegler wrote on Twitter: “Privacy coordinators establish a safe environment for actors”, adding that the Sheffield native needed to “wake up”.

She said: ‘I was extremely grateful for the one we had in [West Side Story] – they showed grace to a newcomer like me and educated those around me who have had years of experience. Spontaneity in intimate scenes can be unsafe.’

Meanwhile, Jamil added: ‘It should only be technical. It’s like a trick. Our job as actors is to make it not seem technical. Nobody wants an impromptu groping…’

Bean, who has filmed many explicit sex scenes throughout his career, said: “It slows down the momentum, I imagine.” Ha, not the push, that’s the wrong word. It would spoil the spontaneity.

“I’d be more inhibited because it’s calling attention to things, somebody saying, ‘Do this, put your hand there, while you’re touching his thing…’

I think the natural way lovers behave would be ruined if someone reduced it to a technical exercise.

Bean’s most notable sex scene was with Joely Richardson in a 1993 adaptation of DH Lawrence’s novel Lady Chatterley’s Lover.

He said: ‘Lady Chatterley was spontaneous. she was joy. We had good chemistry between us and we knew that what we were doing was unusual because she was married, I was married.

But we were following the story. We were trying to portray the truth of what DH Lawrence wrote.’

Sex scene coaches are mandatory on the BBC and have been praised by actresses such as Daisy Edgar-Jones, who starred in the risqué 2020 BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Normal People.

Edgar-Jones previously said that having an intimacy coach was “brilliant” because it was his job “to worry about how [the sex scenes] it would work and we just showed up, did the choreography and carried on.’