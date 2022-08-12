SeaLevel21 launches new TikTok campaign in search for chefs to work on North Stradbroke Island

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A fine dining restaurant on one of Australia’s most idyllic islands struggling to recruit staff has taken desperate measures to lure workers as the hospitality shortage reaches a crisis point.

SeaLevel21 on North Stradbroke Island has spent hundreds of dollars advertising chefs without much success, despite the scenic backdrop just 30km off the Queensland coast.

Owners Lee Takirau and Andy Morrison have gone a step further by launching a new campaign that showcases the lifestyle successful candidates will enjoy.

As an added incentive, free accommodation has been thrown in, as well as access to boats, paddle and surfboards and a staff car.

SeaLevel21 is one of several companies on North Stradbroke Island that are in desperate need of staff.

SeaLevel21 owner Andy Morrison stars in a TikTok video focused on recruiting new chefs for his restaurant on North Stradbroke Island. Access to the surfboard is one of the many benefits

“Hospitality is currently in a major staffing crisis, but I don’t think we are alone in that struggle,” Ms. Takiau told Today Show.

“We just decided to deal with it right away. We are not quitters. So we throw everything in there.’

The restaurant partnered with a production company to film a TikTok campaign starring Mr. Morrison in a chef’s uniform running to the ocean armed with a surfboard as part of a call for new staff.

“We’ve probably spent thousands and thousands of dollars on traditional advertising looking for a chef,” he said.

“So we decided to join the cool kids and see if we can’t get the attention of young chefs right now. We have a great lifestyle on the island, fishing, diving, surfing.

“We thought maybe someone would see it who wouldn’t look at the traditional way of advertising.”

A second campaign video launched on Friday shows Mr Morrison manning a barbecue on the beach while spewing SeaLevel21 and its stunning backdrop.

“It’s one of the few gourmet restaurants on the second largest island in the world,” he explains.

“It’s about using the best possible products and giving customers the best possible experience. It’s a nice dining experience that you can put in your boardies.’

SeaLevel 21 owners Lee Takirau and Andy Morrison (pictured) have not given up their desperate search for new staff to work on the idyllic island

Andy Morrison wiggles SeaLevel21 and his gorgeous backdrop in new campaign video

Mr Morrison told Daily Mail Australia that there are 10 positions up for grabs at SeaLevel21, mainly chefs.

Successful applicants have access to and cook with the freshest produce straight from the ocean.

They have the same two days off a week to build their own lifestyle on the island.

The main thing the owners are looking for is passion.

“We are looking for someone to follow their food journey,” said Mr Morrison.

“We’ve got a few bows in our business and we’re looking for all kinds of things. It’s great to show off the lifestyle we live here.

‘We’re not even looking for a certified cook right now. What we’re looking for is someone who wants to make that journey and track their food.’

SeaLevel21 owner Andy Morrison appears in a TikTok video in an effort to find new staff

SeaLevel21 (pictured) is one of the few fine dining restaurants on North Stradbroke Island

SeaLevel21 isn’t just the North Stradbroke Island company desperate for staff.

Colin Battersby, president of the Straddie Chamber of Commerce, operates a vacation home cleaning business on the island.

He pays up to $10,000 a year in bus and ferry fares for staff who commute to and from the mainland for work due to a lack of affordable housing on the island.

“It’s about $100 a week per person. If you make $28 an hour you can’t afford it, so I have to pay it to hire staff,” Mr Battersby told the Courier Mail.

“If they want to get to work at 8.30am, they have to catch the 6.55am water taxi and take a bus even earlier to get to the water taxi. It’s a few hours one way to get to work.’

Send an email to info@sealevel21.com.au to apply for a job at SeaLevel21.