Sealed with a kissL Has actress Natascha McElhone found love after the death of her surgeon husband?

She has just joined The Crown for the most controversial role of her career, playing an aristocrat whom Prince Philip is implied to have been having an affair.

But in reality, Natascha McElhone’s romantic life seems completely healthier.

Our photos show how the 50-year-old feels with actor Sule Rimi on a day out in South West London last week, suggesting she’s finally found love again 14 years after the sudden death of her husband Martin Kelly. .

Mr Kelly, a plastic surgeon, was just 43 when he collapsed outside the couple’s London home in May 2008.

He was rushed to hospital but died of heart failure the day after their tenth wedding anniversary.

The Crown actress with her husband of ten years, Martin Kelly, before he died suddenly fourteen years ago

At the time, Mrs. McElhone was pregnant with their third son.

She worked through her grief by writing letters to Mr. Kelly, which were later published in a book.

It is the first time the actress has been photographed with a new partner since then.

Mr. Rimi is primarily a stage actor, currently appearing at the National Theater in London, while Ms. McElhone has appeared on screen in The Truman Show and the US TV series Californication.

She will soon appear as Penny Knatchbull, the Countess Mountbatten of Burma, in the fifth series of The Crown.

The controversial Netflix drama suggests a close relationship between her and Prince Philip, who touches her hand as they ride in a carriage together.

He is also depicted telling her that he and the Queen had grown “in different directions.”