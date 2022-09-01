Seal swings by US Open where he cuddles up to daughter Leni, 18, whom he shares with ex Heidi Klum

Seal was spotted cuddling with his daughter Leni Klum, 18, this Wednesday as they arrived at the US Open in New York.

The duo waved past the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, Queens to watch greats like Serena Williams play.

While outside the venue, Seal, 59, who raised Leni with his ex-wife Heidi Klum, put a loving arm around his adopted eldest child.

Side by side: Seal was spotted cuddling with his daughter Leni Klum, 18, this Wednesday as they arrived at the US Open in New York

Leni beamed with happiness as she wrapped both arms around Seal before heading to the US Open.

Seal was summer chic in white pants to match his hat as he walked into the stadium with Leni by his side.

They joined a star-studded roster of audience members including Tiger Woods, Anna Wintour, Zendaya and the supermodel sister act of Gigi and Bella Hadid.

Serena Williams, previously thought to be on the brink of retirement, took a sensational win that night against world No. 2, Anett Kontaveit.

Place to be: The duo waved past the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, Queens to watch greats like Serena Williams play

Cute: Leni beamed with happiness as she wrapped both arms around Seal before heading to the US Open

Heidi and Seal were married from 2005 to 2014 and they welcomed three biological children together: Henry (16), Johan (15) and Lou (12).

Meanwhile, Leni grew out of Heidi’s previous relationship with Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, but in 2009 Seal also legally adopted her.

“Leni is my natural daughter, but the three of us calmly agreed that it made the most sense for him to adopt her, because a child has to grow up in a family,” Flavio told the Italian newspaper. Corriere della Sera in 2016.

Flavio, 72, who eventually married a drastically younger Wonderbra model and welcomed a son named Nathan, added: “Leni is Seal’s family, Nathan is mine.”

Dashing: Seal was summer chic in white pants to match his hat as he walked into the stadium with Leni by his side

Heidi is currently married to her compatriot Tom Kaulitz who rose to fame as the guitarist of the band Tokio Hotel.

Seal made headlines last year when he spoke candidly in public about the difficulties of co-parenting his children with Heidi.

‘It can be a challenge. It requires teamwork. When you’re a team, when both parents are a team, it’s very easy and it’s not a challenge at all… But you have to be a team. And if you’re not a team, it can all fall apart,” he told Us Weekly.

Prized Company: They joined a star-studded roster of audience members including Tiger Woods, Anna Wintour, Zendaya and the supermodel sister act of Gigi and Bella Hadid

Seal then explosively claimed that he and Heidi “never had that teamwork” with each other when it came to raising their children.

Their disagreements made headlines in 2020 when she wanted to take the kids back to her native country so she could film Germany’s Next Top Model there.

Seal objected that the children might be exposed to the coronavirus, but an emergency hearing was held and Heidi prevailed.

History: Heidi and Seal were married from 2005 to 2014 and they biologically welcomed three children together – Henry, 16, Johan, 15, and Lou, 12

Although she was allowed to take them to Germany, he was given “extended time” with them before and after the trip.

Leni has followed in her mother’s footsteps in the modeling business and just in July she was seen on the Dolce & Gabbana catwalk in Sicily.

Heidi sat supportive in the audience and filmed her daughter’s appearance to proudly post on her Instagram page.