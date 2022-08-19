Seal in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand breaks into a family’s home

<!–

A cheeky seal roamed a family’s home for three hours after he managed to break through the dog’s door.

Phil Ross’ family in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, were stunned to see the adorable intruder waddled 150 meters from shore to their hallway on Wednesday morning.

The fur seal had gone through two pet doors to enter the house, and after terrorizing the family’s cat and checking out the guest bedroom, it jumped onto a couch in the living room.

Mr Ross, a marine biologist, was the only member of the family not home at the time of the meeting, and joked that he had “missed my time to shine”.

A New Zealand fur seal (pictured) was discovered Wednesday in a house in Mount Maunganui

It is believed that the seal (pictured) entered the house through a doggy door after chasing the family cat Coco, and roamed the house for three hours

“The big joke is that this is really the only family emergency where it would be helpful to have a marine biologist in the house,” he said. the guard.

His wife Jenn had gone to the gym around 6 a.m. Wednesday and heard a barking noise near her car, but didn’t think much of it.

However, when she walked through the door about an hour later, she was met by the little seal in the hallway.

The seal (pictured) enjoyed some time in the guest room and lying on the couch before a Department of Conservation ranger arrived to return it to sea

“He got a little startled and made his way down the hall to the guest room,” Mr. Ross said.

The marine biologist said he thought the seal had probably been in the house while his wife was away after meeting the family cat, Coco.

“The cat would have started defending its territory and the seal obviously wasn’t as intimidated as some dogs, so Coco must have jumped the side of the house, into the cat flap, and the seal must have followed her,” he said.

The couple’s kids, Noah, 12, and Ari, 10, thought “their new pet” was pretty cool and ended up at about 10 a.m. a ranger from the Department of Conservation arrived to return the fur seal to sea.