Seahawks’ Jamal Adams set to MISS the rest of NFL season because he ‘needs surgery’

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams will reportedly miss the rest of the NFL season after suffering a torn quad tendon against the Broncos Monday night as he needs surgery to repair the damage.

Adams appeared to hurt himself while tackling Broncos quarterback (and former Seattle teammate) Russell Wilson early in the second quarter, and had to be taken to the locker room.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after the game the injury was “serious” and his fears were confirmed with news of Adams’ extended absence, first reported by NFL Network.

On his weekly radio show on Seattle Sports 710-AM, Carroll gave a glimpse into Adams’s emotions on Tuesday.

“The fact that he’s such a heartthrob in football, he loves to play and he just can’t deal with it right now about ‘how could this keep happening?'” said Carroll.

“It was good that he had his mum and dad in the dressing room during the game when he was there to help him through it and stuff, but it was really hard. So I hope everyone sends him love.’

The absence of three-time Pro Bowler Adams will leave a big void in the Seattle defense

Adams will now again miss time for the Seahawks after missing nine games in his first two seasons with the team (2020-21), including five last season after a torn shoulder labrum that required surgery.

The ill health luck is a major shift from the endurance he enjoyed as a New York Jet as he missed just two games in his three seasons with Gang Green.

Seattle will now likely try to replace Adams – as much as they can – with journeyman safety Josh Jones, who played in place of Adams for the remainder of the game in Denver.

Making up for Adams’ production will be an uphill task, as the LSU alum has made a total of 83+ tackles in both his Seattle seasons, reaching 9.5 sacks in 2020 (though he didn’t record a single sack last season).

The Seahawks have a short week to prepare for their next game, a trip to San Francisco to face the 49ers.