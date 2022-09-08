‘Seafood watch’ program tells consumers to AVOID lobsters because harvesting them endangers whales 

Mainers are confused about Seafood Watch, a wakeful environmental program, which is warning diners about lobster because they claim the fish pots could harm or kill endangered whales.

The Monterey Bay Aquarium in California, which administers the program, issued its latest edicts on what to eat on Tuesday, stipulating that American lobsters should be avoided because the lines of the traps used to capture them could harm the dwindling whale population. entangle, causing injury or death.

“Seafood Watch recommends AVOIDING US lobsters caught by traps from the southern New England stock due to population depletion, risks to the critically endangered North Atlantic right whale, and insufficient action to mitigate these risks,” it said. the Sept. 6 report.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, there are only 350 right whales left and fewer than 100 breeding females of the species.

The lobster industry contributes about $1 billion to Maine’s economy and supports more than 5,500 workers, according to a 2017 Colby College study

In 2016, 130 million pounds of the shellfish was harvested for an estimated retail value of over $547 million

Since 2017, NOAA Fisheries has reported 9 deaths and 20 serious injuries as a result of entanglements. Most whale deaths in the past five years were due to unknown causes or ship attacks.

Seafood Watch, which has been assessing seafood sustainability for the past six years, aims to prevent overfishing, extinction and other negative effects on the ocean. They tend to recommend diners eat farm-raised seafood and avoid wild-caught fish.

The designation was met with immediate opposition from Maine officials and industry groups.

Today’s decision by Seafood Watch to redlist Maine lobster is simply absurd and against common sense.

The Maine lobster industry — one of our state’s major economic drivers and a source of pride — has long been committed to environmentally responsible, sustainable fishing,” Senator Angus King, a Maine independent senator, said Tuesday.

Make no mistake, this decision will have a real impact – with the industry already facing challenges, the accusations of the designation will hurt thousands of families and businesses in our state. I hope the millions of people around the world who enjoy the delicious shellfish will see through this farce, continue to support the iconic industry and join me in pushing Seafood Watch to reverse this irresponsible decision and remove lobster from the so-called “Red List” to get. “‘

In July, a judge in Washington, DC ruled that federal regulators had not done enough to help the endangered mammal, saying that “the greatest man-made threat comes from entanglement in fishing gear.”

But the Maine Lobster Industry hit back, saying the judge and Seafood Watch are out of touch with the updates they’ve made to catch lobster.

“The assessment uses old data, does not take into account the many steps lobsters have taken to protect whales, and disproves some basic facts,” the group said in its response to the designation.

80% of the rope recovered from whales between 2010 and 2018 does not match the rope most commonly used in the Maine Lobster fishery (more than 1/2″ rope recovered from whales, the fishery uses smaller than 1/2″),” the group said.

The lobster industry says it has also phased out the floating rope that could entangle the leviathans and implemented escape lines called “weak links” that will prevent further injury.

New England filmmaker Jason Mann pointed out that shipping poses a much greater risk to the whales.

“Until they blacklist the freighters and the tankers that hit whales, it seems BS to me,” he posted on Twitter.

Fisherman Steve Train also urged the aquarium’s program to check the facts.

“Lobster is one of the best managed and most sustainable fisheries in the country,” he said on Twitter. “There has NEVER been a fatality in the whales attributed to the Maine Lobster fishery. This is an overreaction and publicity campaign by an NGO that can harm harvesters and do nothing for whales!’

Whole Foods and Red Lobster are using the ‘red list’ to decide what seafood to sell, according to WMTW news.

“There are certainly industrial buyers for restaurants and retail that follow these lists and I don’t think they understand that we are being mislabelled,” Train told the station. ‘We are sustainable.’

“It hasn’t been properly researched,” Fred Terry, co-owner of the Lobster Roll in Southampton, NY. “There isn’t a lobster trap in Maine that a whale couldn’t break the line and pass through.”