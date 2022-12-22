Seafood eatery opening new location in Clifton Park

CLIFTON PARK, NY (NEWS10) — Eddie F’s Eatery, a seafood restaurant in Saratoga Springs, is opening a second location in Clifton Park. It is at 1742 Route 9, the former Harbor House Fish Fry building.

According to a Eddie F’s Facebook post, the restaurant plans to open in February. The current restaurant at 119 Clinton Street in Saratoga Springs serves a variety of seafood, including lobster rolls, shrimp, oysters, clams, scallops, and fish fries, as well as burgers, hot dogs, and sandwiches.

Havenhuis closed on November 11 after almost 50 years. Owner Jason McQuade said a little bit of everything contributed to the closure, including the doubling if not tripling of seafood prices over the past year.

Eddie F’s in Saratoga Springs is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., closed on Sundays. You can use the menu on the website of Eddie F.