SeaChange star Sigrid Thornton lists North Melbourne home for $4.1 million

Australian fan favorite Sigrid Thornton has listed her spectacular North Melbourne home for between $3.8 million and $4.1 million.

The 63-year-old SeaChange actress has lived in the beautifully renovated Victorian urban sprawl since 1977 with her husband, film producer Tom Burstall.

With four bedrooms and two bathrooms, the beautifully maintained property will go under the hammer on October 22, reports the Herald Sun.

Originally used as stables in the 19th century, the couple bought the two-storey property in 1977 when it was used as a plumbing workshop.

In 1991 Sigrid and Tom bought the terrace next door, combining the two properties to create a dazzling spread that now has a beautiful stone garden.

The lavish home retains much of its old world style in its fine details, blending rustic charm with luxury.

Highlights include Malibu tiles imported from the US, original wood floors, high ceilings, and stone and wood finishes throughout.

On the ground floor there is a huge wooden kitchen and a spacious living and dining room, which overlooks a landscaped garden with a fountain and a barbecue terrace.

Other features include a home office, library, study, custom shelving, a secure video intercom and hydraulic heating.

Meanwhile, Sigrid has explained that the couple, who have been together for 45 years, are planning to downsize.

The beloved actress rose to fame in 1982 in the Australian box office hit The Man from Snowy River.

Roles in Australian TV shows including SeaChange and Wentworth followed.

Sigrid and Tom are parents to son Ben, 36, and daughter Jaz, 30.