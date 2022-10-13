'Seabins' trap one marine organism for every 3.6 items of litter – with 60% dead on retrieval

Mechanical devices to remove plastic and waste from marine environments known as ‘Seabins’ trap marine organisms, a study has found.

Researchers from the University of Plymouth studied a Seabin device which continuously sucks in and filters water before returning it to the surrounding area.

They found that it caught one marine organism for every 3.6 litters – about 13 organisms per day – including species such as monkfish, brown shrimp and crabs.

About 60 percent of these organisms were found to be dead upon retrieval, and the study indicates that some died after entering the device, the researchers said.

Manual cleaning was also carried out as a comparison, and was found to collect more debris but pose a much smaller risk to marine life.

Lead author Florence Parker-Jurd, author, said: “In its current state of development, this study suggests that manual cleaning of ports, harbors and marinas is more efficient and cost-effective.”

Left: The contents of the Seabin catch bag after a 72-hour deployment containing more than 100 smaller sandflies entangled in organic matter and debris. Right: The build-up of organic and inorganic material on the seabed that resulted in a blockage in the pumping system

THE MARITIME ASSOCIATION: THE FACTS Every day around 8 million pieces of plastic pollution find their way into our oceans.

Scientists have recently discovered microplastics embedded deep in the Arctic ice.

Plastic consistently makes up 80 percent of all marine litter examined.

100,000 marine mammals and turtles and one million seabirds are killed annually by marine plastic pollution.

Around 5,000 items of marine plastic pollution have been found per kilometer of beach in the UK. Source: Surfers against waste water

“Manual cleaning is particularly selective and this can reduce any potential risk to marine life,” she added

“Given the increasing reliance on technological innovations, formal evaluations are necessary for their effectiveness, as similar may apply to other types of devices.”

The researchers say the mechanical devices are increasingly being considered as a way to help deal with plastic pollution found globally in marine environments.

Hundreds of Seabins have been installed globally in calm sheltered environments such as marinas, harbors and yacht clubs.

They use a submersible pump to filter water from solids, which are left in a collection bag to be removed and disposed of properly.

They are reported to have caught over 2.5 million kilograms of waste so far, but the team wanted to put this to the test in the first formal, independent evaluation of their performance.

For the study, published in Marine Pollution Bulletinthey rated a Seabin located in Plymouth, Devon.

During 750 hours of operation between April and June 2021, the unit retained 1,828 items – 0.18 kg of waste.

This equated to 58 objects per day and consisted mainly of plastic pellets, polystyrene balls and plastic fragments, but also some marine organisms.

For the study, published in the Marine Pollution Bulletin, researchers evaluated the cleaning performance of a Seabin and compared it to manual cleaning with nets

The team also conducted five manual trawls at the same marina using nets from pontoons or vessels.

Manual cleaning collected an average of 19.3 grams of debris in up to five minutes, while the Seabin captured the equivalent of 0.0059 grams in a similar time frame.

This suggests that the device was of minimal benefit in removing marine debris at this particular site.

The authors conclude that Seabins remove relatively small amounts of waste and also pose an unnecessary threat to marine life.

They also warn that such devices contribute to ‘techno-optimism’ – a reliance on technological innovations, rather than systemic changes in our production, use and disposal of plastics.

Hundreds of sea carts have been installed globally in calm sheltered environments such as marinas, harbors and yacht clubs (stock image)

Professor Richard Thompson OBE FRS, Head of the International Marine Litter Research Unit, added: ‘The UN Treaty to End Plastic Pollution provides a fantastic opportunity to start using plastics more responsibly and stop their build-up in the environment.

‘Ultimately, the best way to achieve that is to prevent the problem at source rather than cleaning it up.

“But the treaty sets an urgent ambitious timeline, and this could lead to increased investment in clean-up as opposed to long-term systemic change.

“This study and others from my team highlight the critical importance of evidence to inform decisions about what type of intervention to invest in as we move to tackle this global environmental challenge.”