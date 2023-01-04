Sea World helicopter owner breaks his silence

The owner of the company involved in the mid-air collision that killed four people on the Gold Coast has broken his silence.

Sea World Helicopters’ chief pilot, 40-year-old Ash Jenkinson, was killed when his helicopter was struck by another helicopter that was descending to land over the water off Queensland’s Gold Coast around 2pm Monday.

The father of a child, as well as British newlyweds Ron, 65, and Diane Hughes, 57, and Sydney mother Vanessa Tadros, 36, were killed in the horror crash.

Vanessa’s son Nicholas Tadros, 10, and mother-and-son Winnie and Leon de Silva, 9, were also aboard the helicopter and were seriously injured.

The other helicopter managed to land safely, but the windshield was damaged. Terrifying images from the helicopter show how a passenger tries to warn the pilot about the approaching plane just before the collision.

In an emotional statement on Thursday, Sea World Helicopters described John Orr-Campbell Jenkinson as a “first class pilot and a first class man.”

“I personally knew Ash for nine years. He was a fine man and an excellent pilot with 6,210 flying hours to his credit,” wrote Mr. Orr-Campbell.

“The loss of a man and a pilot of Ash’s caliber is shocking in every sense of the word. I, along with all the Sea World Helicopters staff, have been stripped to the bone. My heart aches when I think of Ash’s fiancé Kosha and his one-year-old son Kayden.

“I would also like to commend the other pilot, Michael James, who heroically managed to land the second plane safely. We wish him the best of luck in his recovery.’

Mr Orr-Campbell revealed that the veteran pilot obtained his Commercial Pilots License in June 2008 and flew helicopters in Western Australia until 2011.

“During this time, Ash showed his love and commitment to the community – he was involved in multiple search and rescue missions in the area,” he said.

“This sense of community has seen him dedicate over 700 hours and many days away from family and friends to assist in firefighting operations across Australia.”

In 2019, Mr. Jenkinson became Chief Pilot of Sea World Helicopters, overseeing all aspects of safety and flight operations for the company.

“We have lost a first class pilot, a first class man and a wonderful father, partner and friend,” Mr. Orr-Campbell wrote.

“RIP Ash, you will forever be in our hearts.”

Dozens of the pilot’s loved ones have flooded his personal Facebook page with messages of love and support in the days since his death.

“We often talked about his job, a job that he absolutely loved, which not only included rides for tourists, but also fought the massive wildfires a few years ago and helped flood victims,” ​​said one person.

“I know that fun, positive, adventurous spirit of legend that you are will live on in the lives of everyone you knew,” wrote another.

“Ash was the most kind-hearted and selfless man to walk the earth. The love he had for his beautiful family and friends was certainly one of a kind and this extended to all who would cross his path,” one woman wrote.

A GoFundMe raised more than $12,000 of its $15,000 goal to give $5,000 to each of the families affected by the crash.

Organizer Ritchie Gregg said Mr Jenkinson came to the aid of Gold Coast and Northern Rivers communities during the flood crisis.

“This year he poured his heart into flood relief in Northern New South Wales, spending countless hours supplying and rescuing those in need who otherwise would never have received any assistance,” he wrote.

“He also worked hard during the bushfires in Australia and carried out numerous animal rescues. He’s our hero and has a big heart.’

It’s because terrifying footage shows a passenger trying to warn pilot Michael James that the other helicopter was on a collision course with the plane.

He can be seen pointing wildly out the window and tapping the pilot’s shoulder urgently before gripping the seat in front of him tightly as he braces for impact.

Moments later, the helicopter cabin explodes in a shower of broken glass and metal as the other helicopter’s rotor blades slice through the cockpit.

The pilot and passengers are blasted by the shards of deadly debris, but amazingly, Mr. James manages to control the badly damaged plane and land nearby.