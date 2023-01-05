Sea World Helicopter Crash: Peculiar Fate That Could Have Caused Deadly Collision – Details in Footage

The doomed Sea World helicopter that crashed and killed four people can be seen looming just before impact in the chilling footage captured from the cockpit of the helicopter it hit.

Aviation experts have now studied the terrifying footage and revealed key moments in the video clip, including the final seconds of lead pilot Ash Jenkinson and his passengers.

It is now believed that the accident may have been caused by a tragic twist of fate where both helicopters were in each other’s blind spot.

The footage appears to show that the helicopter taking off may have been hidden from the surviving pilot’s view by the cockpit fuselage

And the descending helicopter, above and to the right, may have been obscured by the angle above Mr. Jenkinson, who was on the other side of his plane with two passengers to his right.

Passengers’ desperate warnings to the pilot may also have been drowned out by engine noise, and their microphones may have been muted by incoming radio messages.

“It’s an extraordinary twist of fate,” industry veteran Geoffrey Thomas of AirlineRatings told the Daily Mail Australia.

Vanessa Tadros, 36, died along with British newlyweds Ron Hughes, 65, and wife Diane, 57, and chief pilot Ash Jenkinson, 40, in Monday’s Gold Coast tragedy.

Vanessa’s son Nicholas Tadros, 10, is in critical condition on a ventilator, while Leon de Silva, 9, and mother Winnie, 33, are in stable condition with multiple injuries.

The video was shot in the second helicopter carrying Kiwi couples Riaan and Elmarie Steenberg and Marle and Edward Swart, plus a Western Australian tourist, and piloted by Michael James, 52.

As the clip opens, it pans across the cockpit and the horizon outside, revealing Mr Jenkinson’s Eurocopter 130 helicopter already in the air and frighteningly close.

It is briefly seen ascending towards Mr. James’ identical helicopter, but the veteran pilot seems oblivious to the danger and looks to the right.

It appears that the other plane is hidden behind the cockpit pillar to his left.

“The other helicopter that took off is in a blind spot,” said Mr. Thomas.

“As it turns, you can see the other helicopter. The passenger in the back can see the helicopter.

“But if you look at the pilot, part of the cockpit structure masks that helicopter – and as it turns, it continues to mask the other aircraft.

“It really sits in his blind spot and stays there — so he was totally visually impaired.”

Despite the imminent danger, both the pilot and one of the passengers seem to be looking forward to the right moment for the collision.

Aviation Projects general manager Keith Tonkin believes James was focused on where he was going to land and events on the right as the other helicopter approached him.

“Maybe he was focusing on something like where he was and where he was flying to,” the aviation consultant said. “I don’t know if he’s distracted.

“Maybe he had something that he thought was important to focus on at the time, that he focused his attention on.”

Two passengers look out from a different angle and see the danger, seemingly pointing at the plane until one of them desperately taps the pilot’s shoulder to warn him.

The tourist braces for impact as the pilot turns to face him, just as the cockpit explodes in a shower of broken glass and metal as the other helicopter collides.

The video has sparked speculation as to why the passengers appeared to be silent through the intercom systems with radio headsets they were wearing.

But Mr Thomas said it was possible their microphones had been muted by incoming radio messages drowning out the chatter on the plane.

“It could be that the microphone was muted because another communication was in progress and coming in,” said Mr. Thomas.

“Maybe it was a helicopter saying, ‘I’m going up,’ or just took off, or something like that. Who knows what that other communication might have been?

“But the passengers could definitely hear it. He could have talked to him – but obviously it went from a tap on the shoulder to bracing for a punch.”

He added, “It’s nauseating. Nauseating. Hang out.’

The devastating impact was revealed in an extended version of the video, which showed the cabin ripped open all over amid fragments of glass and metal.

The blue sky can be seen through the destroyed remains of the helicopter’s forward fuselage, and the sound of the rotor blades can clearly be heard as the horizon turns outward.

Off-camera, the other helicopter’s rotor blades and gearbox had been ripped out by the impact, which is believed to have subsequently severed the aft tail rotor.

Losing control, it then tumbled upside down to the sandbar below where it crashed to the ground, killing four inside.

Miraculously, however, Mr. James managed to regain control of his plane, despite the shock and terror of the situation and the severe damage to the plane’s flight controls.

In astonishing scenes, he calmly brought the crippled helicopter down in a safe crash landing close to the other helicopter’s mutilated wreckage.

Mr Tonkin praised the pilot’s skill and mental strength to react in the circumstances.

“The pilot did a fantastic job,” he said. ‘There’s no doubt about that. The entire front of the helicopter was destroyed.

“It would have been so disorienting. In your mind you are doing something and predicting your flight path, and then suddenly it happens…

“Not being able to control the plane and having all that damage and destruction all around you is going to be very disorienting. It wouldn’t be expected.

‘Whether the pilot then had all the instruments and the information he would normally have to be able to land a helicopter is also questionable.

“The fact that he landed safely is amazing.”

The New Zealanders who survived the crash paid tribute to hero pilot Michael James in a statement on Thursday for saving their lives.

Kiwi couples Riaan and Elmarie Steenberg and Marle and Edward Swart (pictured) paid tribute to hero pilot Michael James in a statement on Thursday for saving their lives

“To our pilot, who landed the helicopter safely through all the chaos and kept us and other bystanders safe. You are our hero. Thank you very much,” they said.

“Our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the injured and deceased and their families.

“We are grateful and blessed to have been spared but very sad for the people who lost loved ones and the little ones and mommy fighting for their lives in the hospital.

“Our hearts are so heavy for them.”