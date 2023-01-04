Sea World helicopter crash: mother who survived describes the panic on board

A mother aboard one of the SeaWorld helicopters who died in a horrific four-person tragedy has revealed the chaos on board when the helicopter crashed.

Winnie de Silva, 33, spoke for the first time about the tragedy at the Gold Coast theme park that left her son Leon, nine, in a coma fighting for life.

Originally from Kenya and now living in Geelong, the social worker had dreamed of taking her young son on a helicopter ride for joy.

But just 20 seconds after takeoff, she heard a “loud bang” and felt “vibrate” as the main rotor blades slammed through the second helicopter’s cockpit.

“I saw the pilot pushing all those buttons, stressed – he didn’t know what to do. I don’t remember much (after that), but everyone was shaking and worried,” Ms. de Silva told the newspaper Announce sun.

Gripped with fear as the Eurocopter EC130 began to plunge toward the ground, she squeezed her son’s hand as hard as she could.

“All I could see was death in my eyes. I didn’t want to see death in my eyes, so I closed them and held my son’s hand next to me,” she said.

Seconds later, the helicopter burst into flames as it crashed into a sandbar.

She remembers opening her eyes as she was trapped in the crumpled wreckage.

“My feet and right arm were stuck. I remember screaming and screaming for help… I couldn’t get out,” Ms. de Silva said.

Soon after, a police officer came to her aid and asked for her name and date of birth, but she could not remember.

She suffered two broken legs, severe damage to her left knee, a badly broken right shoulder and shattered her collarbone on impact.

Doctors expect she will remain at Gold Coast University Hospital for several weeks and now faces months of surgery, rehabilitation and recovery.

But her horrific injuries pale in comparison to Leon – who moved to Australia just a year ago to be with his mother.

He suffered a basilar skull fracture, brain trauma and facial injuries in the crash.

He is being treated at Queensland Children’s Hospital in Brisbane and is now in an induced coma.

Mrs de Silva’s husband, Neil, had taken the Geelong family on a short break to the Gold Coast and decided to give the couple a 10-minute flight so they could get the experience despite being on a ‘budget holiday to save money’. saving’ were.

“The hospital called me early this morning to say the left side wasn’t responding the way they wanted,” Mr De Silva told the Herald Sun on Tuesday.

“They asked my permission to drill a hole in the right side of his skull to attach a device to measure his brain pressure.”

After waving goodbye to the pair, Mr. de Silva watched in “numb” disbelief as they took off into the other helicopter’s flight path, collided with a blast of glass and crashed to the ground.

Mr De Silva added that despite their significant injuries, he was happy they both survived. He set up one GoFundMe help with their hospital bills.

The investigation into the cause of the crash continues