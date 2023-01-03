Sea World helicopter crash: Heartbreaking update on boys fighting for life in Queensland hospital

Two young boys seriously injured in the horrific mid-air collision between two Sea World helicopters are still fighting for their lives in the hospital as both their fathers make heartbreaking pleas for support.

Neil de Silva’s wife, Winnie, 33, and nine-year-old son Leon were among three passengers who suffered critical injuries on the Gold Coast on Monday after the helicopter they were flying in clipped another and crashed seconds after takeoff.

The disaster claimed the lives of pilot Ash Jenkinson, 40, Sydney mother Vanessa Tadros, 36, and British couple Ron, 65, and Dianne Hughes, 57.

Leon, who arrived in Australia last year to be reunited with his mother, has been put into an induced coma at Queensland Children’s Hospital in Brisbane.

Leon’s broken stepfather revealed on Wednesday that Leon’s condition remains a major problem.

“My wife and stepson were injured in the helicopter crash at Sea World yesterday while on holiday from Geelong,” Mr de Silva wrote on a fundraising page.

“Fortunately, they’re both still alive, but they still have a lot of surgeries to go through, which means the family has to stay here on the Gold Coast and I can’t go back to work.”

Leon is one of two young boys fighting for their lives after the hospital crash, along with Mrs. Tadros’ 10-year-old son, Nicholas.

Simon Tadros, Nicholas’s grief-stricken father, has revealed how all he could do was watch his wife die in the tragedy.

Simon Tadros (left) watches over his son Nicholas’s hospital bed as he mourns the loss of his wife Vanessa (right)

Leon (left) is in an induced coma in Brisbane, while his mother Winnie (right) is in intensive care on the Gold Coast

Tadros told The Courier-Mail on Wednesday: “Ask everyone to pray for my son to wake up and recover well.”

“He is on a ventilator in a critical condition. So please he needs all the prayers he can get,” Mr Tadros wrote Tuesday night.

“Please keep your prayers strong, may God pull him back with me and make a good recovery.”

Friends and neighbors back home in Sydney’s western Glenmore Park have paid tribute, including local MP Tanya Davies.

“Tragedies like this so often seem so far away from us, but this devastating accident makes it clear how precious and fragile life can be,” she wrote.

Vanessa’s son Nicholas is still in critical condition in hospital. I pray for him and all other surviving victims at this time. I think especially of Simon Tadros, Vanessa’s husband and Nicholas’ father, who was lying on the floor at the time of the accident. He’s in the hospital next to his son.’

Life is precious and fragile. Cherish and appreciate your loved ones every day.”

Nicholas’ teacher Jenny Jordan also paid tribute.

“What an absolute tragedy. Our beautiful Tadros family, Aced It Tutoring, is feeling the pain of this loss. Keep your loved ones close.’

Nicholas Tadros continues to fight for his life in hospital after the crash that killed his mother Vanessa (pictured)

Winnie de Silva has two broken legs, a broken right shoulder, a broken collarbone and damaged left knee after the Sea World helicopter crash

One online fundraiser raised nearly $5,000.

“We are praying for a miracle that our Nicky (as he is playfully called) can be returned to his grieving father Simon,” said family friend Rochelle Fajloun.

“If by God’s grace Nicky survives his catastrophic injuries, he will have an intense and prolonged recovery period. Please keep him in your prayers.’

“Simon was a disturbing witness to the accident and is totally shattered.

“With all the emotional pain that death brings, it can also come with a significant financial burden. Any donations that can help the family through this difficult time would be greatly appreciated.

“Please keep this truly wonderful and much loved family in your thoughts and prayers as they prepare for a life unlike any they could have imagined.”

Neil de Silva broke down when he gave a heartbreaking update on stepson Leon and wife Winnie on Wednesday morning.

Leon (pictured) has a basilar skull fracture and is in an induced coma

The Geelong family had traveled to the Gold Coast for a ‘budget’ holiday when he screamed the pair have a 10-minute joyous flight while visiting the theme park.

Mr de Silva’s wife is in intensive care on the Gold Coast as her son Leon fights for life in Brisbane.

“Leon is the worst right now, he’s in an induced coma because of the head trauma and trauma to the brain,” he told the Today show on Wednesday.

“Our biggest concern is Leon if they wake him up today that he’s okay.”

“I’m just doing what I can for them, I have no choice.”

The mid-air collision claimed four lives and seriously injured three others on board (photo, the crash scene)

Mr. de Silva watched in horror as his loved ones crashed to the ground just after their helicopter

“I thought they were dead, I couldn’t imagine anyone surviving,” he recalls.

The 52-year-old pilot of the second helicopter, Michael James, and four of his five passengers suffered shrapnel injuries when the cockpit was struck by the other aircraft’s main rotor.

Three of the six people from the second helicopter, including the pilot, are still in hospital, a Queensland Health spokesman confirmed.

The passengers on that second helicopter included a Western Australian woman and two New Zealand couples in their 40s who were traveling together.