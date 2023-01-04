Sea World Helicopter crash: Grief turns to anger after Gold Coast tragedy as video emerges

Passengers have been praising the heroic helicopter pilot for his incredible job of safely landing his crippled helicopter, as chilling video of the tragic Sea World crash emerges.

But for those who lost loved ones in the tragedy that left four dead and three others seriously injured, their grief has turned to anger.

“It’s not necessary – the two helicopters take off about 400 meters apart,” said Neil de Silva, whose wife Winnie and stepson Leon are fighting for their lives in the hospital.

“For me, I’m like, ‘Why on earth would you let them cross paths?’ It’s just not necessary.’

Neil de Silva (pictured) demands answers after the horrific helicopter crash that injured his wife

Shocking video footage shows the moment a passenger tried to warn 52-year-old pilot Michael James about the other helicopter on a collision course with their plane.

He can be seen pointing wildly out the window and tapping the pilot’s shoulder urgently before gripping the seat in front of him tightly as he braces for impact.

Moments later, the helicopter cabin explodes in a shower of broken glass and metal as the other helicopter’s rotor blades slice through the cockpit.

The pilot and passengers are blasted by the shards of deadly debris, but amazingly, Mr. James manages to control the badly damaged plane and land nearby.

One of the occupants points out the window before the collision.

He then taps the pilot on the shoulder to draw his attention to the imminent danger

The passenger then grips the pilot’s seat tightly to brace for impact

Moments later, the helicopter cabin explodes in a shower of shattered glass and metal as the other helicopter’s rotor blades slice through the cockpit

Now his grateful passengers say they owe him their lives for his calm head and quick reaction despite unimaginable terror in a cockpit destroyed by the impact.

Two couples from Auckland, New Zealand, were aboard the pleasure flight with another tourist from Western Australia when the accident happened at Sea World on Queensland’s Gold Coast around 2pm Monday.

The two couples traveling together – Riaan and Elmarie Steenberg and Marle and Edward Swart – paid tribute to the pilot in a joint statement on Thursday.

“To our pilot, who landed the helicopter safely through all the chaos and kept us and other bystanders safe. You are our hero. Thank you very much,” they said.

Two New Zealand couples who traveled together aboard the plane – Riaan and Elmarie Steenberg and Marle and Edward Swart – have praised the hero pilot

“Our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the injured and deceased and their families.

“We are grateful and blessed to have been spared but very sad for the people who lost loved ones and the little ones and mommy fighting for their lives in the hospital.

“Our hearts are so heavy for them.”

Four people in the second helicopter were killed in the crash when their aircraft’s rotor unit and gearbox were ripped off, causing it to crash upside down into the sandbar below.

British couple Ron, 65, and Diane Hughes, 57, died when a Sea World EC130 helicopter collided in mid-air with another helicopter at 2pm Monday and plunged 100 feet near the Sea World theme park

Sea World helicopters chief pilot Ash ‘Jenko’ Jenkinson, 40, died in the helicopter crash (pictured with his wife, Kosha)

Sydney mother Vanessa Tadros, 36, was killed while her 10-year-old son Nicholas survived Monday’s helicopter crash

Vanessa Tadros, 36, died along with British newlyweds Ron Hughes, 65, and wife Diane, 57, and chief pilot Ash Jenkinson, 40.

Vanessa’s son Nicholas Tadros, 10, and Leon de Silva, 9, are both clinging to hospital life.

Leon is in an induced coma with a fractured skull at Gold Coast Hospital, while Nicholas has been placed on a ventilator at Queensland Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Nicholas’ mother Leon’s mother Winnie, 33, was also taken to hospital with multiple broken bones.

Ms de Silva, who was in the bottom helicopter, said from her hospital bed on Wednesday that she heard a “loud bang” and felt “shaking” as the two helicopters collided.

Survivors of the Sea World helicopter crash. Geelong residents, Winnie de Silva (mother) and Leon de Silva (son)

Winnie de Silva (left) has two broken legs, a broken right shoulder, a broken collarbone and a damaged left knee after the Sea World helicopter crash. Leon (right) has a basilar skull fracture and is in an induced coma

“I saw the pilot pushing all those buttons, stressed – he didn’t know what to do. I don’t remember much [after that] but everyone was shaking and worried,” Ms. de Silva told the Announce sun.

Gripped with fear as the Eurocopter EC130 began to plunge toward the ground, she squeezed her son’s hand as hard as she could.

“All I could see was death in my eyes. I didn’t want to see death in my eyes, so I closed them and held my son’s hand next to me,” she said.

She remembers opening her eyes while trapped in the wreckage.

“My feet and right arm were stuck. I remember screaming and calling for help… I couldn’t get out,” Ms. de Silva said.

It is clear that the helicopter taking off clipped another helicopter above it and then dived into the sand

Mr De Silva relived the moments leading up to the crash and his horror when he saw it happen.

“It was almost like it wasn’t real,” he told Nine’s A Current Affair. “Part of your brain[says]it’s real, the other part just understands it.

“I thought everyone in the helicopter would die and I’m fighting myself to be positive.

“So we feel incredibly grateful and just that they’re both alive. It’s just great.’

One of the first on the scene has revealed how he tried to help mortally wounded British newlywed Ron Hughes before hearing Mrs de Silva’s screams.

Ron Drevlak and his wife were walking their dog on the Gold Coast when the horror happened just above their heads on Monday.

Ron Drevlak has described how he came to the aid of the people in the helicopter.

“The sound and thump of it hitting the ground, I can’t get it out of my head,” Mr Drevlak told 7 News.

“The first person I saw was Ron, we cut the seatbelt, pulled it out and pulled it away, but he was very pale.

“Then I heard Winnie, she was just screaming.

“I said, ‘Look, don’t worry, help is on the way, it’s just water, we’re just trying to dilute the fuel.'”

The New Zealand survivors on the other plane also paid tribute to those who came to the scene to help.

Ms Steenberg revealed she was still being treated for her injuries after the cockpit fragments left passengers laced with shrapnel

“We saw camaraderie in action,” they said. Australians come together to help in times of need.

“Our gratitude goes out to every bystander who stepped in to help, every police officer and emergency services personnel who helped us with our immediate needs to keep us calm and put us at ease.

“We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the hospital staff who cared for us for their kindness and compassion during this traumatic experience.”

Ms Steenberg revealed she was still being treated for her injuries after the cockpit fragments ransacked the passengers with shrapnel.

“Still in hospital in the Gold Coast recovering from my injuries,” she wrote on Facebook.

“All I can say is thank God for sparing us all.”

The Steenburg’s son, Enrico, also expressed his gratitude to the pilot for his display of flying skills and ability to bring down his helicopter without a fatal accident.

“Thanks to the pilot for saving my parents from the crash and all the prayers for the family who lost their loved ones,” he wrote on Instagram.