Sea World Helicopter Crash: Cockpit video shows and pilot pulling survivors from the wreckage

Video from the cockpit of one of the helicopters involved in the Sea World tragedy shows a passenger alerting the pilot of the other approaching aircraft.

The footage obtained by Seven News shows the inside of the higher-ranking helicopter flying for landing – which the pilot managed to stabilize after the impact, allowing everyone on board to walk away with minor injuries.

A passenger in the back seat is shown repeatedly tapping the pilot on the right shoulder with increasing urgency.

Four people on the lower helicopter were killed after it plunged into the Gold Coast Broadwater sandbar on Monday: pilot Ash Jenkinson, 40, British nationals Ron and Diane Hughes, 65 and 57, and Sydney mother Vanessa Tadros, 36.

Show images in the higher positioned helicopter before the impact (photo)

Simon, Ms Tadros’ heartbroken husband, has asked for prayers for the couple’s son, Nicholas, who has undergone multiple surgeries at the hospital since the accident.

“I ask everyone to pray for Nicky so he can wake up and recover properly,” Tadros said on social media.

“He is in an induced coma on a life support device to help him breathe (sic).

“He is in a very serious and critical condition. I ask for all your prayers to bring my little man back to me.”

The helicopter, which had seven people on board, fell from a height and slammed into a sandbank after its main rotor hit the windshield of a second helicopter and became detached.

After the pilot managed to stabilize and land his helicopter, footage shows him pulling his passengers out of the wreckage (pictured)

The cockpit of the second helicopter was badly damaged, but 52-year-old pilot Michael James managed to land on the sandbank and save the lives of his five passengers, four of whom suffered injuries from shards of glass.

The passengers included a Western Australian woman and two New Zealand couples in their 40s who were traveling together.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau is investigating the crash and is focusing on what happened in the two cockpits at the time of impact.

Chief Constable Angus Mitchell said Mr Jenkinson’s plane had taken off and was airborne for less than 20 seconds before the main rotor blades hit the second helicopter’s cockpit.