Sea World chopper crash: Rescuer Ron Drevlak recalls harrowing scenes of Gold Coast tragedy

One of the heroic rescuers who rushed to help the victims of the horrific Sea World helicopter crash still can’t get the harrowing scenes and sounds he faced out of his head as he goes to bed each night.

Ron Drevlak and his wife were walking their dog on the Gold Coast on Monday afternoon when they witnessed the chilling moment when two helicopters collided in mid-air.

The helicopter that had taken off 20 seconds earlier crashed to the ground, killing Sydney mother Vanessa Tadros, 36, British newlyweds Ron Hughes, 65, and wife Diane, 57, and pilot Ash Jenkinson, 40.

Ms Tadros’ 10-year-old son Nicholas, Melbourne mum Winnie de Silva, 33, and her son Leon, 9, remain in hospital where the two boys are still fighting for life.

Mr. Drevlak had no thought of risking his own safety and was one of the first rescuers on the scene. He arrived before the pilot of the other helicopter landed safely on the sandbank.

The first rescuers on the scene performed CPR on Vanessa Tadros (pictured just before she boarded the flight), but were unable to revive her. Her son Nicholas (left) is fighting for life

“The instinct kicked in to just run and run and help,” Mr. Drevlak told the Today show on Thursday.

“In the back of my mind I was expecting bad things but it just didn’t cross my mind at the time because I remember very well when I got to the first helicopter the second one wasn’t even on the ground the noise and everything was still as buzzing all around us.’

Three days later, he is still traumatized by the confrontational scenes.

“It’s still very raw in my mind, especially from the point where the helicopter fell apart and hit the ground,” Mr Drevlak said.

“The sound, that’s something that keeps playing over and over in my head every time I go to sleep at night.

“It’s not very pleasant to see.”

All seven occupants of the crashed helicopter were still strapped into their seats as rescuers hurriedly cut their seatbelts and pulled out, overwhelmed by the smell of jet fuel.

“There was a lot of screaming, a lot of noise, a lot of heat,” recalled Mr. Drevlak.

When rescuers first arrived at the scene of the crashed helicopter (pictured), the pilot of the second helicopter had still not landed safely on the sandbank

Ron Drevlak splashed buckets of water over a trapped Winnie de Silva as fuel poured over her

“First we took Ron out and then next to him, his wife, we pulled them out and by then someone had cut the seatbelt and pulled Vanessa out and started doing CPR on her.”

Realizing that Mr. Hughes and his wife were already dead, he ran to the other side where a captive Mrs. de Silva screamed as jet fuel poured over her.

“I yelled for someone to get me a bucket and it seemed to take forever for him to show up,” he said.

“Because the helicopter was so close to the water, I just started grabbing buckets of water and tipping it down the broken tailpiece.”

Mr. Drevlak tried to calm Mrs. de Silva and reassured the help as she screamed in pain from burns all over her body.

“I got down on my knees and told her, ‘Don’t worry, I’m just pouring water on you to try and dilute the fuel,'” he said.

“I said, ‘I know it hurts, but help is on the way.’

Ron Drevlak (pictured) was one of the first rescuers on scene after the mid-air collision

British newlyweds Ron and Diane Hughes were already dead when rescuers arrived

Mr. Drevlak paid no attention to his own safety as he rushed to help the victims.

“I didn’t think, didn’t think about it,” she said.

“Instinct kicked it to just help.”

“Once we realized after Vanessa was taken out that Niko was still alive in there and Winnie, it was more encouraging to get them out alive”

It comes as Ms de Silva broke her silence from her hospital bed on Wednesday.

“I heard a huge bang and all I felt was the shaking of the helicopter,” she told the Herald Sun.

“I saw the pilot pushing all these buttons, stressed — he didn’t know what to do.

Her son Leon, 9, is in stable condition at Queensland Children’s Hospital in Brisbane.

The other survivor of the crashed helicopter, 10-year-old Nicholas Tadros, is still fighting for his life in a Gold Coast hospital with his father Simon by his side.