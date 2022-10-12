Sea-level rise ‘may cross two meters by 2100’

Neil Andrew/WorldFish (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)” width=”800″ height=”455″/> A report from the Asian Development Bank recommends increasing the imaginary waterline demarcation for projects in the Asia-Pacific region by two meters instead of one meter to improve resistance to sea level rise. Credit: Neil Andrew/WorldFish (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)



The Asian Development Bank (ADB) recommends increasing the imaginary waterline demarcation for projects in the Asia-Pacific region to two meters, instead of the existing one, to improve the resilience of structures against rising sea levels.

An ADB report presented at the bank’s annual board meeting (September 26-30) warns that sea levels in Asia-Pacific could exceed two meters by 2100 due to the double whammy of sinking land, primarily due to groundwater extraction and the warming of the oceans due to climate change. The report is based on hydrographic data and geological evidence dating back several hundred years.

“Based on observed data collected since 2000, most islands in the Pacific Island region are subsiding. Therefore, the effect of sea level rise will be magnified where land sinks,” the study said.

Anthony Kiem, author of the study and professor of hydroclimatology at the University of Newcastle, Australia, says sea level rise in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to exacerbate the impacts of climate change and pose a challenge to new and existing critical infrastructure.

Kiem was an outside technical reviewer for a report on infrastructure risk management for sea level rise in Pacific countries, published in February by the Pacific Region Infrastructure Facility, which said sea levels were expected to continue to rise for several more centuries. which poses an ongoing challenge to the Pacific Island Countries.

While some paleoclimate records suggest that the five-meter rise in sea level occurred in a century earlier, the consensus is that such an extreme rise would occur over long periods of time (centuries to millennia) and is unlikely to occur before 2100, the study said.

According to the sixth assessment report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (AR6), the “forecasted global mean sea level rise of 1.7 to 6.8 meters by 2300 is possible”.

Given the evidence about sea level changes projected in Asia Pacific by 2100, ADB has suggested that governments make appropriate adjustments to the infrastructure they plan to build.

“For short to medium term projects (i.e. with a design life of 20-30 years), a 0.5 meter scenario in 2050; for the long term a two meter scenario by 2100; and for projects with an expected lifetime after 2100 , scenarios of more than two meters,” the study said.

“The Intergovernmental Panel’s Sixth Assessment Report on Climate Change and Other Work Released Since AR5” [the previous assessment] show that not only is a sea level rise of more than one meter (from the 1995-2014 baseline) conceivable at some point in the 21st century, but it is also plausible that sea level rise could exceed two meters by 2100. amounts,” the study said.

According to the Pacific Infrastructure Facility, Pacific island nations have low adaptability to climate change and require a holistic approach to infrastructure management, taking into account all potential impacts of climate change and natural disasters.

World’s Largest Ice Sheet Could Cause Massive Sea Rise Without Action: Study

Provided by SciDev.Net