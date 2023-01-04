SCSO: Saratoga County drug gang busted, 4 arrested

BALLSTON SPA, NY (NEWS10) — Four people were arrested and several narcotics were found during two police raids last week in Saratoga County. It happened on Dec. 29, when an investigative division of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office raided 260 Maple Avenue in Saratoga Springs and 104 Holly Lane in Wilton.

Police said the searches turned up scales, packing materials, fentanyl, cocaine, crystal meth and Xanax. At the Maple Avenue address, officers arrested Shahid Smith, 41, and Dana Goossens, 31. At Wilton, investigators arrested Amie L. Buck, 40, and Tabatha J. Heitzmann, 42.

Smith, Buck and Heitzmann were charged with both selling and possessing the drugs. Goossens was only charged as a user.

Costs for Smith and Buck:

Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Costs for Goossens:

Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Costs for Heitzmann:

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance

Goossens was charged before Judge Destefano in Saratoga Springs District Court. The others were charged in the Town of Wilton Court before Judge Towne.

None of them could post bail, so all four were sent to the Saratoga County Jail. It is unclear when they will return to court.