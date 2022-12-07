Scruff the border collie cleans up HUNDREDS of plastic bottles during his daily walks

A clever dog who loves to recycle has helped clean the streets of litter by picking up hundreds of plastic bottles during his daily walks.

Scruff, a 13-year-old border collie, has impressed local residents who have dubbed him the ‘green dog’ as he does his bit for the environment in Nuneaton, Warks.

The clever dog loves to pick up plastic bottles during a walk and his owners soon realized they could turn his playful antics into a positive.

David Grant, 48, and his wife Yvonne Faulkner-Grant, 47, began carrying a bag to put their collections in and take them to a recycling center.

David Grant, 48, and his wife, Yvonne Faulkner-Grant, 47, noticed their garbage hound had a fascination with plastic bottles about a year ago, but would put them down when he found the next one.

Scruff started out collecting 40 bottles during his first month of January and has now recovered more than 1,000 over the past year.

Yvonne said: “It seemed wrong for me to pick up the bottle and then throw it back down – we thought people would think we were littering.”

“So we had him start bringing us the bottles and we put them in a bag and then we counted them at the end of the walk.

‘Now, you’ll see one across the road and look at me as if to say ‘Can I have it?’

‘I would say he will have collected at least 1,000 this year. We get such a great reaction on Facebook, where Scruff has been dubbed an eco-friendly dog.

Yvonne, deputy manager of Aldi’s warehouse team, first bought Scruff’s house in December 2009 after buying it from a farm in Wales.

As a pup, Scruff enjoyed picking up sticks, but was discouraged by Yvonne fearing splinters in his mouth before finding a fondness for plastic bottles.

At the end of December, Yvonne and David are going to place all the bottles that Scruff has collected to find out the total.

After meeting David in 2018 through their running club, the couple now take Scruff on two-five-mile walks each day.

Over the past year, the couple have shared their pet’s green credentials on social media using the hashtag £scruffsbottlepatrol.

David, a father of two, said: ‘People have said that I should be working for the council, and everyone loves it when they see it on the street.

“He is a very obedient and very friendly dog, the typical shepherd dog.

“He never chews on the bottles or the caps, he just wants to play.

“When we go for a walk, he always picks up plastic bottles and likes to play with them.

‘Scruff will pick them up and want you to play with him and then drop him when he’s done.

“We were worried that people would think we were littering when Scruff threw them away after he was done playing with them, so we started picking them up and taking them home.”

‘This is how recycling started. Scruff will collect the plastic bottles, and then when he’s no longer interested in them, we’ll put them in our bag.

‘We are currently storing them at the side of the shed in the garden for a big count at the end of the year.

“I think he just wanted the interaction with the bottles so he could play and interact with us at first.

‘Now, he seems to go looking for them now on the rides.’

In the new year, Scruff will continue to pick up trash on his walks, but the couple has said they will recycle the bottles every month.

David, a manufacturing operator for an aerospace company, added: “We started sharing his collections on social media, but we didn’t realize how many bottles he would collect.”

‘Sometimes he collects 15 and other times it’s just one, it depends on how dirty the streets are that day.

‘Someone told me the other day that not all heroes have capes and that’s exactly what I think Scruff is doing: being a hero.

“We believe that he is setting an example for everyone that we must start taking care of our planet.

‘If a dog can do it, anyone can.’

Neighbor and friend Caroline Round, who also walks Scruff, says she won’t walk past a bottle without picking it up.

She added: ‘He’s so smart. He will always stop in his walk and not move forward until she picks him up.

‘If you’re in a field with him, he’ll be out of control and far away. And, when he comes back, he will always have a bottle in his mouth.