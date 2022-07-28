Scrubs producer Eric Weinberg spotted for the first time since being charged with sexual assaults 

Scrubs producer and writer Eric Weinberg was seen taking out the trash at his Los Angeles home while being free on a $3 million bond, the first sighting since he was arrested for sexually abusing eight women.

Weinberg – who wrote 11 episodes over the course of the first six seasons of Scrubs – reportedly targeting young women in public places under the guise of a photographer offering them work. He was arrested on July 14 and was featured in exclusive DailyMail.com photos taken on Wednesday.

Los Angeles Police Department investigators said the writer would sexually assault the women during such photo shoots, which took place in his own home.

Weinberg was arrested in the Los Feliz area of ​​Los Angeles and charged with several counts of sexual assault, including rape. He paid his $3.2 million bail.

The LAPD said Weinberg’s arrest was linked to crimes committed in LA between 2012 and 2019, although detectives believe there are additional unidentified victims dating back to the early 1990s.

Weinberg was seen taking out the trash at his Los Angeles home after paying his $3.2 million bail

Weinberg was arrested on July 14 for allegedly targeting young women in public places under the pretext of being a photographer offering them work.

Scrubs producer and writer Eric Weinberg was seen taking out the trash at his Los Angeles home while being free on a $3 million bond, the first sighting since he was arrested for sexually abusing eight women.

In photos obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com, Weinberg was seen wearing a blue polo shirt, shorts and sneakers, driving both the trash and recycling bins on the curb in front of his Los Angeles home.

The trunk of a Tesla parked in his garage was open, revealing an array of golf clubs, suggesting the writer may have played a round of golf while on massive bail on his troubling charges.

He was nominated for five Emmy awards; two for his work on “Scrubs” and three as part of Bill Maher’s old ABC talk show “Politically Incorrect,” for which he won a Cable ACE Award.

His other credits include shows like ‘Graves’, ‘Californication’, ‘Veronica’s Closet’, ‘American Dad’, ‘Wilfred’, ‘Party Girl’ and ‘Too Something’ but does not appear to have worked in entertainment since 2016, according to his IMDb page.

The LAPD said Weinberg’s arrest was linked to crimes committed in LA between 2012 and 2019, although detectives believe there are additional unidentified victims dating back to the early 1990s.

Los Angeles Police Department detectives said Weinberg would sexually assault the women after he lured them to his home for fake photo shoots.

Court records showed that three of Weinberg’s accusers testified against him during his 2020 divorce proceedings, according to the Daily Beast

“Weinberg was a Hollywood producer/writer and appears to have had a crush on women in supermarkets, coffee shops and other public places,” an LAPD spokesperson said of the charges.

He “would approach the women between the ages of 20 and 30, under the guise of a photographer, and would organize photo shoots with them,” the police said.

“Once the women were in his home, he would sexually assault them during the photo shoot.”

Weinberg drove garbage to the curb in front of his Los Angeles home on the first sighting since he was arrested on assault charges

Prior to his arrest in July, Weinberg had been twice “investigated by the LAPD on suspicion of sexual assault, booking records and statements from the LAPD show,” according to Los Angeles Magazine.

The court records showed that three of Weinberg’s accusers testified against him during his divorce proceedings in 2020, according to the… Daily Beast.

One of those victims was a 22-year-old whom he met in a cake shop. She said he lured her to his house and then forced her to have oral sex with him, pinning her down and “choking her so hard I thought I was going to pass out.”

Prior to his arrest in July, Weinberg had been twice “investigated by the LAPD on suspicion of sexual assault, booking records and statements from the LAPD show,” police said. Los Angeles Magazine. At least one woman warned about his behavior in a Facebook group, the magazine reported.

Victims or people with information are requested to contact the criminal investigation department.

The office of Weinberg’s former manager declined to comment, telling… Buzzfeed they haven’t worked with him in years.