Scrubs producer Eric Weinberg held on $5 MILLION bond as he’s charged with raping eight women

Former Scrubs producer Eric Weinberg was arrested and held on $5 million bail as he faces 18 counts of sexual abuse and assault for raping at least eight women.

Weinberg, 62, was taken into custody Tuesday as the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office filed charges of rape, oral copulation, sexual abuse, false imprisonment, assault and six counts of forcible entry of a foreign object.

Many of the victims have alleged that Weinberg used his status in Hollywood to lure them into his home with the promise of taking their pictures before raping them.

LAPD Captain Kelly Muniz said Los Angeles Times the department had identified at least eight victims and investigators were looking for possible others.

The LAPD had previously arrested Weinberg in July in connection with multiple sexual assaults between 2012 and 2019, but he had been released after posting $3.2 million bail.

Among the women who accused Weinberg of sexual assault were storyboard artist Avian Anderson, 33, (left) and restaurant manager Kayra Raecke, 22, (right). Both women have said Weinberg used his reputation as a Scrubs producer to lure them into his home

Claire Wilson, a 30-year-old artist, said she met the father-of-three through the OKCupid dating app. She claimed that after a date he brought her back to his home and raped her

Micha Star Liberty, a Bay Area civil rights attorney who represents some of the women accusing Weinberg, said in a statement that she was “grateful that the district attorney has acted to promote accountability” when the new charges were filed.

“The significant number of victims and the terrible impact these women have suffered will not go undone,” she said. ‘We will not rest until there is justice.’

Representatives for Weinberg could not immediately be reached for comment. A lawyer for Weinberg in his custody case previously called the victims’ claims a ‘blatant smear campaign.’

Weinberg has served as a producer on several television shows, including Scrubs, Veronica’s Closet, Californication, Anger Management, and Men at Work.

Police had presented two rape cases involving Weinberg to the DA’s office in 2014, but they were dropped for lack of evidence, according to LAPD records.

“It wasn’t until detectives received a newly reported rape that they opened a new investigation into Weinberg,” LAPD officials told The Times. “It was… this new reported crime that led detectives to identify the additional victims.”

Police said in a statement that they are scouring a Facebook group created by alleged victims of Weinberg to track down more evidence and witness statements.

Among the eight women who came forward with their allegations were storyboard artist Avian Anderson, 33, restaurant manager Kayra Raecke, 22, and artist Claire Wilson, 30.

Anderson – who has worked with Disney, Warner Bros. and DreamWorks – told The Hollywood Reporter how Weinberg lured her with the promise of taking her photographs for a secret portfolio that he did not want to interfere with his work as a television producer.

Once he had her in his home, however, she says he threw himself out.

First, she claims he began digitally penetrating her anus without her consent and performed oral sex on her to make her body ‘glitter’ for his photos.

She then performed oral sex on him, claiming she was afraid he would force her into anal sex if she didn’t.

After the meeting in 2019, as she was getting dressed, she claims he said: ‘You’re not going to go to the police and tell everyone I raped you, are you?’

Anderson didn’t bathe for three days to ‘preserve the dried semen’ on her body, she says, and then she went to the police.

Wilson’s allegations were among the new claims filed against Weinberg that reopened investigations after prosecutors declined to prosecute two cases in 2014

Later that year, in December 2019, Wilson met Weinberg through the OKCupid dating app.

She described meeting him in a bar and then going back to his home where they kissed consensually. She says he then forced her to perform oral sex on him, and later ‘strapped her down’ and forced her to perform other, unspecified sexual acts.

Raecke claims Weinberg raped her in April 2014 after convincing her to allow him to photograph her.

‘After I said no so many times, he continued to do whatever he wanted. I didn’t know what else he was capable of – including violence,’ she said. ‘It thought there was a real possibility I could die there.’

According to an affidavit filed in 2020, Raecke said Weinberg shocked her to the point where she nearly passed out.

The woman then drove to Planned Parenthood – telling them ‘I think I’ve just been raped’ – and then she went to the police. She says she called Weinberg, who cried on the phone about his children but did not confess to what he had done.

It was one of the cases the LA District Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute.

She had said it was non-consensual, but when questioned by police he said it was. The case was dropped.

Another woman claimed he lured her to his house and forced her to pose in her young daughter’s bedroom, where she claims he sexually assaulted her on the child’s bed.

She later called his wife to tell her she was worried about her daughter’s safety around him.

Weinberg was previously arrested in July and subsequently released from custody after posting $3.2 million bail. It is currently unknown if he will post the new $5 million bond

Police said investigators are reviewing a Facebook group created by alleged victims of Weinberg. Pictured: A social media post referring to the private group

Other women alleged that Weinberg would follow them in his car and introduce himself to them several times over the course of a year or several months, forgetting that he had already approached them and been rejected.

A woman said he approached her on a bicycle in Echo Park while she was walking.

Another anonymous accuser also told The Hollywood Reporter how he assaulted her in 2014 when she was 18. She says he called her in a parking lot and told her he wanted to photograph her. He told her he worked for Scrubs, which was one of her favorite shows.

The aspiring young actress consulted her mother, who was worried. Weinberg, she claims, reassured her mother by saying: ‘Don’t worry, I have a daughter myself. I totally get it. I mean no harm to your daughter.’

She took her friend, Celina Kimelman, to his house for their ‘photo shoot’.

She claims he asked the friend to stay in the living room while he brought her upstairs for better lighting, then began ‘thrusting’ her to become more sexual.

She says he placed her on his bed, pulled her clothes aside and began to penetrate her digitally without warning or consent.

As her eyes welled up with tears, he took out the camera and started taking pictures. He then returned to the living room, where he invited the friend to have his photos taken.

After taking her upstairs, the friend said he carried out an identical assault on her.

Pictured: The cast of the hit show Scrubs, which Weinberg would regularly use to impress the young women. He worked on 92 episodes of the hit sitcom

Weinberg had sought treatment for sex addiction during his divorce from his wife.

She did not officially file for divorce in 2017 because she did not want to register that he was addicted to sex after he was accused of rape.

She renounced all mercy when she found out that he had approached a 16-year-old classmate of their son in a Starbucks and offered to photograph her.

‘It’s so hard for me to just emphasize how obvious it was that I was a high school student. I was 16 and had these skinny, almost prepubescent long legs,” she said.

The girl said she was hunched over a laptop at the time with a backpack and soft key ring – further proof of how young she was.

‘You see me as someone who would be very comfortable with their body. He pulls out his camera roll and he proceeds to show me pictures of a lot of naked women,’ she recalled him saying.

Weinberg has issued no public comment on the allegations, but in court filings and private conversations he has gone from claiming the women are ‘out to get him’ to admitting interaction but insisting it was consensual, and in other he admitted that he felt ‘bad’. judgment’.