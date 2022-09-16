Screen siren Bridget Fonda, 58, is unrecognizable in T-shirt, glasses

Advertisement

1990s screen siren Bridget Fonda looked almost unrecognizable as she headed out on Tuesday for a rare outing in Los Angeles, California. The former Hollywood star, 58, who retired from acting in 2002 after starring in a number of critically acclaimed films, was spotted in January for the first time in 12 years.

Now she is photographed again, wearing almost exactly the same outfit. In a dramatic departure from her once ultra glamorous image, Fonda dressed comfortably in dark slacks and a black and white striped V-neck T-shirt while she ran errands at a landscape store.

The movie star paired the look with gray sneakers and an over-the-shoulder purse; she went makeup-free and kept her long, brown locks in a ponytail. A hint of gray hair shone through around her roots, and the mother-of-one looked noticeably different from her Hollywood days.

She stopped to check her phone after leaving the garden store, where she reportedly looked at some paving stones.

Fonda was last seen in public in January, wearing the same top and similar pants while running errands with her and husband, Danny Elfman’s 17-year-old son, Oliver.

Before that, the actress was last photographed in 2009 – more than a decade earlier – attending the premiere of Quentin Tarantino’s World War II film (pictured).

It is said that Fonda stepped out of the spotlight so she could focus on raising her son, and the family lived on a ranch in Santa Barbara. Fonda, who comes from a long line of famous actors – her grandfather is the acclaimed movie star Henry Fonda, her father is actor Peter Fonda and her aunt is the well-known icon Jane Fonda – started acting at the young age of four in the 1969 film Easy Rider. . Pictured: Peter Fonda, Bridget Fonda, Jane Fonda and Troy Garity at the Three Generations of Fonda on Film benefit on May 13, 2008.

She made her mark on the acting world in the 80s and 90s after landing key roles in a number of blockbusters. She famously starred as the fear-ridden protagonist Allison “Allie” Jones in the 1992 classic thriller Single White Female (pictured). That same year, she appeared with Matt Dillion in the Cameron Crowe-directed romantic comedy Singles.

In 1997, Fonda graced the silver screen with Robert De Niro, Samuel L. Jackson and Pam Grier in Tarantino’s crime drama Jackie Brown. Her other major acting performances include the drama Scandal, rom-com You Can’t Hurry Love, comedy Shag, The Godfather III (alongside Al Pacino and Diane Keaton), action movie Point of No Return, action thriller Kiss of the Dragon, The Whole Shebang in 2001, and TV movie Snow Queen. Pictured: Bridget in the dragon’s kiss.

In 2003, she was involved in a serious car accident after driving off an embankment while it was raining heavily. She suffered “a minor fracture of two thoracic vertebrae,” according to the BBC, but made a full recovery.

She then decided to end her acting career to start a family with her husband, Danny, 68 – who has two daughters, Lola and Mali, from his previous marriage to Geri Eisenmenger; the couple welcomed son Oliver in 2005.

In 2020, the couple sold their two adjacent Los Angeles mansions for a combined price tag of $14.6 million and moved into a ranch instead. Although they initially planned to stay there for just a month during the lockdown, they eventually made it their permanent home.

Pictured: Bridget with her husband, Danny Elfman, at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, in 2004.