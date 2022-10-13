Scout Willis wows in a black bralette and wrap skirt as she departs a pole dancing class in LA

Scout Willis showed off her toned figure in a deep black bralet after enjoying a pole dance class in West Hollywood on Wednesday.

The actress, 31, looked stunning in the dark crop top which she paired with a matching midi wrap skirt.

The daughter of Hollywood A-listers Demi Moore and Bruce Willis opted for a pair of black lace-up boots and carried her belongings in a chic brown leather bag.

Looks good: Scout Willis showed off her toned figure in a deep black bralet and wrap midi skirt after enjoying a pole dance class in West Hollywood on Wednesday

She completed her ensemble with accessories with a thick gold chain and her dark brown locks of poker straight.

Scout looked cheerful as she wore a striking pair of black knee-high boots with laces over her shoulder after the pole dance class.

The musician started her promotion campaign for her album by releasing the lead single, Woman At Best, in mid-May.

Willis called the song “a love letter to sacred female fury” and made an intimate music video she co-directed, in which she dances through a house while her sultry vocals play an acoustic guitar.

Amazing: The actress and musician, 31, opted for a pair of stylish black lace-up boots and carried her accessories in a chic brown leather bag

“This song is an ode to female creativity, sexuality and freedom, to the idea that I can be anything without hiding or withholding anything of myself,” she said in a statement.

She added: “I wrote this song with an almost prescient clarity, and it exactly describes the arc of a relationship that I wouldn’t enter until months after it was written.”

The album was released on June 24, which she celebrated two days later with a party and performance at Scout’s General Store in Los Angeles.

After having had a little over a week to think about all the hard work that went into the project, Willis confessed that the day of the release “felt so happy, like it was my birthday, but a birthday when I got a little kid!!’

Wow: The daughter of Hollywood A-listers Demi Moore and Bruce Willis looked cheerful as she wore a pair of knee-high boots over her shoulder after pole dance class

However, she began to wonder how much should actually be celebrated after hearing that the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe Vs. Wade (1973), thus leaving a woman’s right to abortion to the states.

“I felt a lot of guilt as I considered celebrating on a day of so much collective sadness, fear and anger,” she wrote in an Instagram post on July 1.

“And then I had to ask myself, can I exist in this duality and hold the joy and pride in my achievement as well as the collective pain?”

After grappling with her thoughts and emotions, Scout realized I could, and in fact I could be of much better service while holding onto that duality.”

She added: “So with this album, with my life, my mind, body and soul, I promise to serve from a place of orientation, deep compassion, empathy, love, joy and pleasure.