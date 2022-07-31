Scout Willis bares her flat tummy in a black crop top as she grabs coffee in West Hollywood

Scout LaRue Willis showed off her incredible physique when she stepped out for coffee on Saturday with a friend in West Hollywood.

The Love Without Possession singer, 31, bared her trimmed belly in a black crop top and funky striped pants, and wore a matching striped jacket tied around her waist.

The daughter of A-listers Demi Moore, 59, and Bruce Willis, 67, needed the icy refreshment after shopping at Violet Gray cosmetics store on Melrose Place earlier in the day.

Smasher: Scout Willis showed off her incredible physique when she went out for coffee with a friend in West Hollywood on Saturday

The Idaho-born star completed her look with a pair of chunky black and white designer sneakers and white socks.

She was also carrying an olive green bag and a white Violet Gray shopping bag from which she appeared to have bought some goodies.

The musician wore her long locks – with prominent blonde highlights in the front – in a straight style, falling over her back.

If you have it! The Love Without Possession singer, 31, bared her trimmed belly in a black crop top and funky striped pants, and wore a matching striped jacket tied around her waist.

Scout chose to forgo accessories for the day and seemed to be in a good mood as she threw a bright smile at photographers.

Meanwhile, her friend looked amazing in a cream crop top of her own and stylish blue jeans.

Scout also took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to share some candid snaps with her friends.

An icy treat: The daughter of A-listers Demi Moore, 59, and Bruce Willis, 67, needed the icy refreshment after shopping at the Violet Gray cosmetics store on Melrose Place earlier in the day

One photo showed her in a red top and white jeans with her musician friend Jake Miller and friends.

Jake was quite affectionate in the photo, grabbing Scout’s cleavage with his hands as he hugged her from behind.

“Rock climbing buddies,” she captioned another photo in which she posed outside with two friends, looking athletic in a red crop top and blue-and-red sweatpants.

Handsy: Scout took to her Instagram stories on Saturday to share candid snaps with her friends and boyfriend Jake Miller, who grabbed her cleavage with his hands

Relaxing with friends: Another photo saw her posing outside with two befriended friends, looking athletic in a red crop top and blue and red sweatpants

The singer recently celebrated her 31st birthday with a sizzling photo, which she shared with her 303K Instagram followers.

She was seen completely naked from the back as she pulled her body out of a wood-lined hot tub in the backyard of a Los Angeles home.

“This is going to be the best year of my life,” the songbird wrote in her caption.

Nude Alert: To celebrate her birthday last week, Scout dropped a dazzling photo showing her completely naked from the back pulling her body out of a wood-lined hot tub

And it sure looks like it, after the star released her self-titled debut studio album on June 24, which she celebrated two days later with a party and performance at Scout’s General Store in Los Angeles.

Scout began her promotional campaign for her album by releasing the lead single, Woman At Best, in mid-May.

“This song is an ode to female creativity, sexuality and freedom, to the idea that I can be anything without hiding or withholding anything of myself,” she said in a statement reported by Peopleand added, “I wrote this song with an almost prescient clarity, describing the exact arc of a relationship I wouldn’t enter into until months after it was written.”

After having had a little over a week to think about all the hard work that went into the project, Willis confessed that the day of the release “felt so happy, like it was my birthday, but a birthday when I got a little kid!!’