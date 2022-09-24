Scottish news: Tragedy as father-of-one, 46, plunges to his death off mountain in the Highlands

<!–

Tributes have been poured in for a Scottish mountain hiker who died tragically after falling off a mountain in the Highlands last week.

Lachlan Macdonald, 46, from Glasgow, is said to have lost his balance while on a ridge and fell backwards from a cliff near the Isle of Skye.

The father of one was walking through Forcan Ridge, considered a challenging route, around 12 noon on Saturday, September 17, at The Saddle, the summit, when he died ‘doing what he loved most’.

He has been described as a “man who can light a hill in seconds” and one who “had love, compassion and the ability to bring out the best in any situation.”

Lachlan Macdonald (walking photo), 46, died after the accident on the Forcan Ridge at The Saddle, a munro near Skye, around noon on Saturday, September 17.

His girlfriend Louise Strutt led the tribute with a heartfelt message on social media.

She said: ‘It has taken me all day to even write this but with my heart absolutely broken I am posting the terrible news that my friend – our mountain hiking families Lachlan Macdonald sadly lost his life yesterday in a tragic accident on the Forcan Rand.

‘My great Jambo friend is gone and my days in the mountains of our beautiful countries will never be the same.

“A man who can light up a hill in seconds. Your love, compassion and ability to bring out the best in any situation. I love you to the munros and back, my friend.’

Sophie McKenna, who also paid tribute, said: ‘Rest in peace big man, you really were one in a million and I will miss you forever. My heart is shattered.’

Another close friend, Allan Clacher, said, “RIP Lachlan Macdonald. I will remember the laugh we shared and the early morning when I was your knight in shining armor and rescued you as I wandered aimlessly in Pollokshaws Road. You sir was a gem of a man. Fly high brother.’

Obviously the father of one (pictured on top of a peak), from Glasgow, lost his balance while on top of the ridge and fell backwards from the cliff

Neil Jeffrey said, ‘Good night and sleep well Lachlan Macdonald, you’re in a very nice place now RIP.’

A fundraiser has been set up to help Lachlan’s family with funeral expenses. The page includes a statement from his mother Margaret which reads: ‘It is with a heavy heart that I would like to inform you that our only son Lachlan died after falling from a mountain near Clunnie.

“He did what he loved most: climb the mountains. We just can’t believe what happened to our beautiful boy.

“He was a great father to Alannah, brother to Karen, uncle to wee Calum and son to Calum and myself and words cannot express how we feel.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: ‘We were made aware of a 46-year-old man who had fallen around 12 noon on Saturday 17 September while walking on The Saddle in Kintail.

His body was subsequently found and recovered with the help of the HM Coastguard helicopter and the Kintail and Glenelg mountain rescue teams.

‘There are no suspicious circumstances and a report has been filed with the Tax Prosecutor.’