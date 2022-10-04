Scottish nationalist who helped to steal the Stone of Destiny from Westminster Abbey dies aged 97

A Scottish nationalist who rose to fame after helping steal the Stone of Destiny from Westminster Abbey has died aged 97.

Ian Hamilton helped push the treasured symbol of monarchy from the underside of King Edward I’s coronation chair on Christmas Day 1950.

Until then, the stone had been in London since 1296, when it was seized from Scotland by Edward’s forces.

Tributes poured in for Mr Hamilton, a barrister, after his death was announced today, with the Scottish First Minister calling him a ‘legend of the independence movement’ and one of the ‘liberators’ of the Stone of Destiny.

Ian Hamilton (pictured in 2008 and just as a student) helped wrest the treasured symbol of monarchy from the King Edward I's coronation chair on Christmas Day 1950

From when it was seized from Scotland in 1296, the Stone of Destiny resided in Westminster Abbey for more than 650 years – apart from a period when it was moved to safekeeping during the Second World War.

Sir. Hamilton stole the stone along with engineering students Gavin Vernon and Alan Stuart and science teacher Kay Matheson.

The thieves were all involved in the nationalist Scottish Covenant Association, a movement that wanted Scotland to be independent from Britain.

The activists broke into the monastery through a side door and poked the stone out from under the coronation chair.

But then they dropped the 24 stone (152 kg) and it broke in two when it hit the floor.

The robbers used Mr Hamilton’s raincoat to drag the larger part of the rock to a waiting car, then placed the smaller piece in another.

The Stone of Destiny is seen under King Edward I’s coronation chair in the 1970s after it was found and returned to Westminster Abbey

The stone was found in April 1951 at Arbroath Abbey in Scotland, after being placed on the altar and draped in Saltire. Top: The stone after its discovery

The stone is seen being removed from Arbroath Abbey by police officers after being found

The historic Stone of Destiny will be moved from Edinburgh Castle for the coronation of King Charles III

When the stone was found missing, the police launched one of the biggest manhunts in British history.

What is the Stone of Destiny? The Stone of Destiny – also known as the Scone Stone – was used at the inauguration of Scottish kings until 1296, when King Edward I seized it and had it built into a new throne in Westminster Abbey in London. Although the legends are disputed, some say it was originally the coronation stone of Kenneth MacAlpin, the 36th King of Dalriada. Others claim that it was Fergus, son of Erc, who brought the artifact from Ireland to Argyll, where he was crowned on it.

For the first time in 400 years, the border between England and Scotland was closed as police imposed roadblocks.

The two parts of the stone were originally hidden separately – one was in the Midlands and another was buried in a field in Kent.

The pieces were later reunited in Scotland and put back together by a stonemason.

Police tracked down the gang when they discovered Mr Hamilton had picked up books about the stone and Westminster Abbey from the Glasgow Mitchell Library.

He later admitted: ‘I had looked into the whole business there. They checked the records and found that I had borrowed every book on Westminster Abbey.’

The stone was finally found safe in April 1951. It had been placed on the altar at Arbroath Abbey, draped in a Saltire.

Hamilton and his fellow thieves were never prosecuted for the crime and then Prime Minister Clement Atlee was informed that punishing them would prove deeply unpopular in Scotland.

The stone was returned to Westminster Abbey shortly after it was discovered. When the Queen was crowned in 1953, her throne sat above the stone.

In 1996, to mark the 700th anniversary of the stone’s original removal from Scotland, it was returned to Scotland – with the Queen’s consent – ​​and placed in Edinburgh Castle on St. Andrew’s Day.

Gavin Newlands, SNP MP for Paisley & Renfrewshire North tweeted: ‘Very sad to hear that Paisley’s very own Ian Hamilton has passed away. A skilled advocate, he will be best remembered as an independent campaigner’

The SNP added: ‘All of us in the SNP are deeply saddened by the death of Ian Hamilton. He will forever be remembered for his role in returning the Stone of Destiny to Scotland and as an inspiration to the independence movement. Our condolences go out to his loved ones’

The stone will be moved back to Westminster Abbey for King Charles III’s coronation, which is set for next year.

Sir. Hamilton would go on to complete his studies at Glasgow University before later becoming a KC.

He remained politically active throughout his life, joining Labor before standing for the SNP in the 1994 and 1999 elections

Sturgeon wrote in her tribute: ‘I am extremely saddened to hear of the death of Ian Hamilton. He was a lawyer of exceptional quality and a legend of the independence movement.

The Duke of York left the Royal Warrant for the safe keeping of the Stone of Destiny to the then Scottish Secretary Michael Forsyth in 1996

The Daily Mail’s original coverage of the theft of the stone reported how the border between Scotland and England was closed for the first time in 400 years

‘He will long be remembered as one of Christmas 1950’s liberators of the Stone of Destiny.’

Former SNP minister Alex Neil described Mr Hamilton as a ‘true patriot’

“Very sad to hear of the passing of Ian Hamilton,” he wrote on Twitter.

‘Ian’s daring recovery of the Stone of Destiny with Kay Matheson and others will be remembered for a thousand years. He was an excellent man, a great thinker and a true patriot.’

