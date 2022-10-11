Scottish man reveals he's travelled to 29 countries with his CAT

A man and his cat have become a viral sensation since posting their worldwide adventure on social media.

By stacking photos from a total of 29 countries, the adorable duo hope to break the world record for the number of countries visited by one cat, which currently stands at 30.

Dean Nicholson, from Scotland, and his adopted cat Nala have been inseparable since they met on a Bosnian roadside in 2018 when the tabby was just a kitten.

The Scotsman was on a solo cycling trip and credits Nala with ‘changing his life’ after feeling insecure at the start of his journey.

One of his long-time fans is TV presenter Lorraine – who today spoke to the cat lover about his second book release, the children’s book Nala’s World, which is an abridged version of the Sunday Times Bestseller Nala’s World – the story of Dean and his companion on their travels – designed to adults.

Nala and Dean in Bosnia, where they first met in 2018 on the side of the road. Dean enjoys a drink while Nala sits next to him wearing a winter sweater

Nala enjoys the sights of Italy in the summer – she is definitely a well-travelled cat who has seen most of Europe

At home in Scotland with Dean – the couple still travel by bike and enjoy the atmosphere of Scottish towns and villages

After bringing her home to the UK, Dean decided he wanted to take his tabby around the world, got her a cat passport and started an Instagram called 1bike1world.

The page shows the man and his moggy enjoying the sights of Greece, Albania, Italy and Slovakia – mainly traveling by bike and sleeping under the stars.

While staying at the hostel, Dean revealed to his followers that sometimes having Nala with him can give them a room upgrade.

Writing on Instagram about their first meeting four years ago, Dean said: ‘Promised to Nala when I found her that I wouldn’t leave her no matter what and here we are, in the middle of a worldwide pandemic, away from home and not a no idea what’s going on but as long as she’s happy and healthy that’s all that matters.’

Speaking about when the pair first met, Lorraine said: ‘I think you adopted each other!’

Dean explained how early on he didn’t think Nala was homeless – but very soon she was climbing onto his shoulder and meowing for his undivided attention.

He said: ‘She loved being on the bike and in the fresh air all the time and now I’m just a full-time cat driver!’

Lorraine Kelly is a fangirl of Nala – she giggled and giggled over the cat when she appeared on screen

Dean and Nala travel the world by bike, and Nala’s favorite perch is atop her human’s shoulder

Nala celebrates her birthday on the open road – she is four years old and her birthday is on October 2nd

It’s not that boring! Nala gapes at her book Nala’s World – which is the latest book published by the couple, written by Frann Preston-Gannon

A worrying time for fans was Nala’s recent illness.

Lorraine said: ‘We were very worried when we saw she was ill, she is a young cat in the prime of her life.’

‘She’s four,’ said Dean, ‘we took her to the emergency vets for treatment and she had a little swollen paw – luckily she’s fine now.’

The author also found another stray animal, a dog he named Baloo, who he rehomed and now lives in the Forest of Dean in Wales. Helping animals is a passion of the traveler, and part of his literary works about Nala.

He said: ‘There are parts that tell you what you can do to help animals in need and that’s something I’ve learned a lot about on this journey.

‘People love Nala and they send her stuff all the time, which is great, but instead they could donate to an animal shelter.’

After traveling to 29 countries in total, Dean and Nala are at home in Scotland but have plans to hit the road again.

Dean said: ‘We’re going to start traveling again – we’ve done 29 countries and the world record is 30 so we’re going to beat that.’