Scottish leader: Independence vote key, whatever court says

LONDON (AP) – The Scottish government leader said on Sunday she will continue her campaign to take Scotland out of the United Kingdom even if she loses a Supreme Court case seeking permission for a new one. declare an independence referendum.

Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon wants to hold a referendum in October 2023, but the Conservative British government in London has said no. Britain’s highest court will hear arguments Tuesday over whether Scotland’s semi-autonomous government can hold an independence vote without the consent of the London government.

Sturgeon, who leads the Scottish National Party, said if her Edinburgh-based government loses the lawsuit, she will make the next UK national election a de facto plebiscite on ending Scotland’s three-century-old union with England.

She gave no details on how that would work. A vote taken without the approval of the British government would not be legally binding.

Sturgeon said that if the courts block a referendum, “we put our case to people in an election or we give up Scottish democracy”.

“It should be a last resort,” she said. “I don’t want to be in that position. I want to hold a legal referendum.”

Scotland and England have been politically united since 1707. Scotland has had its own parliament and government since 1999 and makes its own policies on public health, education and other matters. The British government in London controls things like defense and fiscal policy.

Scottish voters rejected independence by a margin of 55% to 45% in a 2014 referendum billed as a once-in-a-generation choice. The Sturgeon government says Britain’s exit from the European Union and the coronavirus pandemic have turned politics and the economy upside down and it is time to rethink the case for independence.

British voters narrowly approved Brexit in a referendum in 2016, but those in Scotland voted strongly to stay in the EU.

Sturgeon’s party leads a pro-independence majority in the Scottish Parliament, along with the Scottish Green Party, and says the support has created an “undeniable democratic mandate” for a new independence vote.

Sturgeon promised to produce documents in the coming weeks that outline the economic basis for independence and answer questions such as what currency the country would use after a split.

She said her goal of holding a referendum in a year was realistic.

“It makes little sense to speculate about the outcome of a court hearing, but if so, we have plans in place to legislate,” she said.

Opinion polls suggest Scotland is about evenly split on independence. Labor Party politician Alistair Darling, a former head of the British Treasury, said polls also show a majority of Scots do not want a referendum anytime soon.

“This country is tearing itself apart. And that uncertainty is damaging to our growth prospects and to our well-being,” says Darling.

PART: