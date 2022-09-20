Scottish football sticks with tributes to the Queen despite protests

The Scottish FA are sticking to plans to honor the life of Queen Elizabeth II as they confirmed they will hold a minute’s applause before they face Ukraine on Wednesday.

The attitude in Scotland to the monarchy has been brought into sharp focus since the Queen’s death earlier this month.

Dundee United fans sparked outrage after sections of their supporters sang a vile song about the death of the Queen during a minute’s silence before their Scottish Premier League game against Rangers at Ibrox.

Celtic fans followed that up by interrupting a minute’s applause in memory of the Queen before their game against St Mirren on Sunday, singing anti-royal chants which have been condemned.

Tributes to the Queen, who died aged 96, were vandalized in Glasgow on Monday on the day of her state funeral.

But the Scottish Football Association have bullishly decided to go ahead with their plans for a tribute at Hampden Park before the game against Ukraine.

Clubs across the UK have paid tribute to the Queen during the 10-day mourning period, and heading into the international break, national teams are following suit.

The decision has divided Scotland fans as there are fears another embarrassing hijacking of the applause could happen.

At St Mirren at the weekend, chants could be heard over the top of the applause from the Celtic end as fans chanted: ‘If you hate the Royal Family, clap your hands.’

Supporters also held up a banner with the same message as there were audible boos before the minute’s applause had even begun.

Dundee United fans at Rangers were heard chanting ‘Lizzie’s in a box’ and jeers could be heard from the touchline.

Rangers defied UEFA rules to play the national anthem ahead of their Champions League clash with Ajax and their support, combined with Celtic fans’ opposition, presented a dilemma for the SFA.

An SFA statement on Tuesday read: ‘Following discussions with UEFA, we can confirm that there will be a minute’s applause prior to our match against Ukraine, in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.’

The problems caused by fans of Dundee United and Celtic will mean it is difficult to determine how the applause will be observed before Steve Clarke’s side face Ukraine.

Dundee United stopped short of condemning their fans for offensive chants, but said they had ‘reached out to advise’ fans.

Their statement read: ‘Dundee United are aware of the actions of a small section of the crowd who chose not to respect the minute’s silence before this afternoon’s game at Ibrox.

‘As a club, we have reached out ahead of the match to advise our supporters of the pre-match arrangements with the expectation that the minute’s silence would be observed.’

Celtic’s hijacking of the applause in St. Mirren arrived just four days after they also voiced their displeasure with the monarchy during their side’s Champions League draw with Shakhtar Donetsk.

Fans held a banner in the stands reading ‘f*** the crown’, while another message said ‘sorry for your loss Michael Fagan’. Fagan famously managed to scale the walls of Buckingham Palace before sneaking into Her Majesty’s bedroom while she slept in 1982.

The then painter and decorator, who has schizophrenia, spent about 10 minutes talking to the monarch about his family. The late monarch believed Fagan was just a drunk member of staff who was eventually tackled by a security guard.