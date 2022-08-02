Scottish football left in mourning after former Celtic favourite John ‘Yogi’ Hughes dies at 79

Scottish football mourned the loss of a Celtic legend on Monday night after the death of John ‘Yogi’ Hughes at the age of 79.

The prolific striker scored 189 goals in 416 appearances for the Parkhead club and was a key part of the famous team that won the European Cup in 1967.

Hughes painfully missed the 2-1 overall win against Inter Milan in the Portuguese capital through injury, but he was awarded a winner’s medal for playing a key role in the race to victory.

Hughes was a major player for Celtic during the Jock Stein era, winning seven league titles, five League Cups and four Scottish Cups in his 11 years until his departure from Parkhead in 1971.

Yogi also played in the 1970 European Cup final when Celtic lost 2-1 to Feyenoord in Milan and scored in the iconic semi-final victory over Leeds United in Hampden.

In a stellar career he also represented Crystal Palace and Sunderland and was capped eight times by Scotland, scoring one goal.

On Monday evening, Hughes’ family confirmed the sad news that the popular former tax collector from Glasgow had passed away.

In a statement, they said: ‘John ‘Yogi’ Hughes, aged 79, passed away peacefully in hospital today after a short illness. He was surrounded by his loving family.

He was much loved and will be sorely missed. Always fondly remembered and celebrated by his wife Theresa, his sons Kevin, Martin and John, his daughter Joanna, his six grandchildren and extended family.

He now joins those who will be immortal as long as there is a Glasgow Celtic. The family asks for privacy at this terribly difficult time, and will release details of his funeral in due course.”

Celtic have also released a statement to mark Hughes’ passing.

It read: ‘Everyone at Celtic Football Club is extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Lisbon Lion, John ‘Yogi’ Hughes, who has passed away at the age of 79, and the thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club are with John’s family and friends at this very sad time.

John spent 12 years with Celtic between 1959 and ’71, playing his part in a golden era for the club and establishing himself as an all-time great in the green and white Hoops.

His roster is impressive: seven league titles, five League Cups, four Scottish Cups and of course the European Cup in 1967 when he was part of the legendary squad that became the Kings of Europe and played his part in many of the bands on the road to Lisbon.

There are so many highlights from John’s time in the Hoops, including the famous occasion where he scored five goals in an 8-0 win over Aberdeen in an icy Celtic Park with a pair of ‘sannies’ in January 1965.

He also scored a famous goal in the second leg win of the European Cup over Leeds United in Hampden, in front of a record 136,505 people, a result that saw Celtic reach their second final in three years.

John Hughes left Celtic in 1971 and joined Crystal Palace, while also having a brief spell at Sunderland before retiring. He was also capped eight times by Scotland, scoring one goal.

“John ‘Yogi’ Hughes was extremely popular among Celtic supporters, who always recognized him as one of them, and the entire Celtic family will mourn his passing.”