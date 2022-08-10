Scottish family living in Adelaide rescued from deportation from Australia: Green Family

<!–

A Scottish family who was to be evicted despite living in Australia for 10 years, paying taxes and doing nothing wrong have been told they can stay – for now.

Electricity expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in 2012 and flew to Australia with his wife Kelly, 45, and daughter Rebecca, 19.

But after a series of broken promises from his employers, which left them without a visa or permanent residence permit, they would be expelled from the country at 10 p.m.

The family had wrapped up their lives and were preparing to go to the airport for a flight out of the country.

But after consulting with a specialist immigration attorney, they were told they have grounds to appeal the deportation and have decided to stay and fight.

After their decision, the family was informed about 7 p.m. Wednesday evening that the new federal minister of Immigration had personally intervened to grant them a temporary one-month visa.

The deferral of payment will allow the Greens to process their new legal submission in the hopes of getting permanent residency.

More to follow.