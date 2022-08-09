Scottish family is deported from Australia after paying taxes for more than 10 years

A desperate Scottish family is evicted from Australia after 10 years in a heartbreaking visa queue, despite doing nothing wrong.

Electricity expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in 2012 and flew to Australia with his wife Kelly, 45, and daughter Rebecca, 19.

He moved into his new home with the promise that their permanent residency would be sponsored by the company that flew him in.

But every time he was eligible, the employers folded before the paperwork could be completed — and it’s happened to the devastated family seven times now.

They will now be deported next week unless the government intervenes to save them.

‘I do not want to go home. Not me. I really don’t…” mother of two sobbed Kelly in their empty Adelaide home after they sold everything before the family was forced to leave.

Moving to the UK will cost $60,000 – and will force them to leave their beloved dog Maisie behind due to the prohibitive $35,000 cost of flights and quarantine costs.

The Greens have already spent more than $150,000 on immigration attorneys and visa and residency applications, but must leave the country before they can reapply.

“We sold everything to get out of here and then we started over,” Mr Green told the Daily Mail Australia.

“And now we have to sell everything, go back to Scotland, try to apply to come back again, start over. For the third time.

“I’m almost 50. We can’t go through this anymore. There’s nothing for us in Scotland now.’

He added: ‘This is where I live. Here is my heart. It will never change. Even if I go back to Scotland, I’ll be considered home here.’

The family has had a sponsored work visa since arriving, meaning they have to pay for everything Australians take for granted, in addition to paying their taxes.

They were denied access to Medicare or free state education for daughter Rebecca, which costs them $8,000 a year, but they say they paid without complaint.

Electricity expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted in 2012 for his specialist solar installation skills and flew to Australia with his wife Kelly, 45, and daughter Rebecca, 19

“It was the best day of our lives to come here. Best day ever,” said Kelly, 45, originally from Kilbirnie, 25 miles south-west of Glasgow.

They want to stay in Australia permanently, but currently only need to change their transition visa from an E-type to a C-type so they can apply to stay without leaving.

The family is undone by companies that sponsor Mark as an employee and begin a three-year trajectory to residency, but go bankrupt before the process is complete.

“The company has been liquidated and that means I have to start over, all three years, all over again,” said Mr Green, originally from Prestwick, Ayrshire.

“That happened to me seven times. Most are closed due to warranty issues – they don’t want to guarantee the warranty of the product.

“It costs them money in the end, so what they do is they close their shop and open under a different trade name.”

Moving to the UK will cost the family $60,000 – and will force them to abandon their beloved dog Maisie (pictured with mother Kelly, left, and daughter Rebecca) due to prohibitive $35,000 flights and quarantine costs

The final straw came after an employer told him that he had applied for a residence permit for the Greens and paid their fees – but hadn’t, inadvertently going over their work visas.

“I was let down by my former employer,” he said. “I trusted him and he lied to me.

“The government has a responsibility to protect me as a foreign worker who was invited to work in Australia and was abandoned by an Australian company.”

Their son Jamie has already flown to Scotland after being unable to work in Australia for years due to visa requirements.

The family has been fighting to stay in the country for a year, but time is running out and they have had to sell before next week’s deportation.

Mr Green will not even be able to work in his industry when he returns to Scotland as his UK electrical qualifications are now outdated after a decade in Australia.

The final straw came after an employer told Mark Green that he had applied for their residency and paid their fees – but hadn’t, causing them to inadvertently go over their work visa.

He has nothing in Scotland and nowhere to live as his elderly parents can’t handle the family joining them while they wait for their visas to be approved.

“Everything I hoped for here is gone,” said Mr. Green.

“The stress is terrible. Absolutely awful. It’s not fair. Not fair at all.

“No one has contacted me to resolve this. All they say to me is to leave the country.

“My mom and dad are almost 80 – as much as they would love to see us, they don’t want a family to stay with them. It can take up to two years.

“I thought I’d have my own business and my own house now, but our lives are in turmoil instead.”

Their case has now been taken up by Adelaide politician Frank Pangallo, who compared them to the Tamil Murugappan family from Bilgoela in Queensland, whose visa requirements were changed to allow them to stay despite arriving by boat.

“They didn’t do it legally, unlike the Greens, and they got preferential treatment,” Mr Pangallo of South Australia’s Best Party told the Daily Mail Australia.

“Forcing a family to leave a country they’ve called home for a decade, simply to return to their home country and reapply to return to Oz, seems pointless and ridiculous.

“And all of this is happening as governments grapple with changes in the country’s skilled migration program due to massive shortages across the country.”

A plea to former Liberal immigration minister Alex Hawke was rejected and another appeal to new Labor Migration Minister Andrew Giles has fallen on deaf ears.

Mr Pangallo added: ‘If you want skilled migrants to enter this country, you’d better promise them that they can stay here and not be sent away when it suits you.

“It’s absolutely disgusting.”

A spokesman for Mr Giles insisted the immigration minister never commented on individual cases, despite extensive commentary on the Biloela case.

She then told the Daily Mail Australia: “The minister is not commenting on the individual circumstances of the Green family.”