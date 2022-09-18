Scottish country estate TWICE the size of Gibraltar with its own island for sale

An impressive estate that is twice the size of Gibraltar and comes with its own island, 13 different properties and several beautiful beaches, has been put on the market for £10.5 million.

The Tayvallich Estate includes a 811-acre private island, 13 properties, a boathouse, two jetties, and several beautiful beaches.

Located on a little-known peninsula in Argyll on Scotland’s west coast, it covers over 3,300 acres in total, which can be sold as a whole or split into smaller lots.

Estate agents Strutt & Parker, who take care of the sale, describe it as a ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’.

The picturesque estate encompasses some of the most geologically and ecologically significant landscapes in Scotland, subject to three different Special Areas of Conservation and five different Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

An impressive estate that is twice the size of Gibraltar and comes with its own island, 13 different properties and several beautiful beaches, has been put on the market for £10.5 million

The Tayvallich Estate features a range of properties on a peninsula in Argyll, on the Scottish coast, covering over 3,300 acres

Brokers Strutt & Parker, who handle the sale, describe it as a ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’

The Tayvallich Estate includes ‘Danna Island’ – an uninhabited private island of 811 hectares, 80 miles off the coast of Northern Ireland

It occupies most of the Tayvallich Peninsula, which is rich in cultural history – including ecclesiastical remains from the eighth century.

Danna Island has been described as the ‘jewel in the crown’ of the estate.

It includes three properties, a series of farm buildings and a beautiful vaulted boathouse, woodland, grassland and over 6km of coastal frontage with two jetties, beaches and several smaller uninhabited islands.

There is no main house on the estate, but there are 13 houses and cottages, which are currently occupied by workers and used for short term holiday accommodation.

The largest property is Coshandrochaid House, which is occupied by the current owners when in residence. The modern two-storey house was completed in 2011 on the site of an old stone farmhouse, reusing much of the original stone.

There are 13 houses and cottages, currently occupied by workers and used for short-term vacation rentals, on Danna Island

The estate has stunning views over the southern end of the peninsula

It comes with more than 6 km of coastal frontage with two jetties, beaches and several smaller uninhabited islands

It has beautiful views over the southern end of the peninsula.

There are also a number of ruins and dilapidated buildings that could offer development opportunities, subject to planning permission.

With islands, peninsulas and inlets, Argyll has thousands of miles of coastline and is world famous for its sailing.

The beautiful estate has a number of options for planning permission and renovation

The picturesque estate encompasses some of the most geologically and ecologically significant landscapes in Scotland, subject to three different Special Areas of Conservation and five different Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI)

With islands, peninsulas and inlets, Argyll has thousands of miles of coastline and is world famous for its sailing.

Robert McCulloch, head of Strutt & Parker’s Estates & Farm Agency in Scotland, said: ‘The Tayvallich Peninsula is like no other I’ve seen on the market over the past two decades’

He continued: ‘With four separate bodies of water forming the shoreline, and comprising a cluster of islands of varying sizes, the landscape of the estate is one of an undulating topography generously covered with native forest’

The brokers said they expect a busy fall as buyers rush to ask their questions

The Northern Ireland coast is less than 50 miles from Danna so can be accessed for sailing from the estate.

Robert McCulloch, head of Strutt & Parker’s Estates & Farm Agency in Scotland, said: ‘The Tayvallich Peninsula is like no other I’ve seen on the market over the past two decades.

‘With four separate bodies of water forming the shoreline, and comprising a cluster of islands of varying sizes, the estate’s landscape is one of undulating topography generously shrouded in native forest. It is truly an exceptional place.

“For buyers, it is a unique opportunity to purchase lots ranging from a 1,700-acre estate on a quiet and green peninsula to a self-contained 811-acre island. We expect a busy autumn of investigations.’