Scottish clubs approve £150million TV deal with Sky Sports which may see 80 games shown a year

The SPFL has been given the go-ahead from clubs to sign a new £150 million broadcast deal with Sky Sports.

Sports post revealed last week how the fate of the contract extension was at stake after Livingston and Rangers delayed their response to a new league resolution.

Ibrox director Stewart Robertson has claimed the rights are undervalued, citing the fact that Swedish clubs receive twice as much revenue from TV as those in Scotland.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack responded by releasing a statement on Sunday insisting the deal with Sky is as good as clubs can expect in the current climate.

Top teams were set to meet on Tuesday to resolve any disputes over a deal expected to bring clubs a combined £30million per season over five years until 2029 and allow Sky to show 60 matches per campaign.

SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan needs an 11-1 vote from the Premiership to pass and has now emailed the clubs telling them that a resolution designed to circumvent Rangers’ objections would required votes.

“I am pleased to inform you that the commercial resolution related to Sky’s proposal has now been approved by cinch Premiership Clubs and that the qualified resolution to amend the SPFL rules (to accommodate the Sky proposal) has also been has been approved,” MacLennan wrote.

“Thank you for supporting this important rule change. The extended contract with Sky will support the SPFL’s finances for the next seven years, in light of what appears to be strengthening economic headwinds.

“Over the next few days, we will be looking at a contract with Sky and announcing the extension, which will be by far the largest commercial contract in the history of Scottish football by value.”

All 12 top clubs were initially asked to provide a waiver agreeing that Sky would increase the number of home games per season by one per season.

While 11 clubs agreed, Rangers refused to support the move unless the SPFL apologized for handling a dispute with the Ibrox club over the cinch sponsorship deal and agreed to pay the legal costs incurred during the arbitration. reimburse.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster responded by sending a second “qualified resolution” proposing a rule change, eliminating the need for a waiver.

SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan (above) has now emailed clubs telling them that a resolution designed to circumvent Rangers’ objections to the deal has won the required votes

This required the support of 11 Premiership clubs at the beginning of next month.

With lower league clubs offering near-unanimous support, Premiership clubs will agree to a deal slated by fans who believe the contract should have been tendered.

Under the terms of the new deal, Sky will be allowed to show 60 matches per season from 2024-25 – an increase from 48. In return, the broadcaster is willing to increase payments to Premiership clubs from the current £25m to £30m in 2028 -29.

Sky would also be the first to reject two additional bundles of ten games per season at a cost of £4 million from 2024-25.

That could mean eventually showing 80 matches a year, with clubs sharing £38 million.